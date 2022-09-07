On September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., state troopers responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival troopers observed a 2013 Honda Civic parked in a handicapped parking spot with a flat tire. Troopers spoke with a man standing next to the vehicle identified as David D. Clarke, age 32 from Beacon, NY. Troopers interviewed Clarke and determined that he was intoxicated. He originally denied driving the vehicle and while continuing to speak with troopers he admitted to driving the car. He was taken into custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Clarke was transported to the state police barracks in Montgomery. While at the barracks, Clarke was permitted to make a phone call using his cell phone. At the end of his call, he refused to put the phone down and became combative and intentionally struck a trooper in the head above his left eye with his cell phone causing pain, swelling and blurred vision to the trooper. Clarke continued to resist and fight troopers during processing. He was eventually subdued. In addition to DWI, Clarke was charged with Assault 2nd degree, a felony, Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, both misdemeanors.

BEACON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO