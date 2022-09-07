ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

Pine Bush, New York - On September 9, 2022, the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught male, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife. Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a Trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife. A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the NYSP Newsroom as they become available.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

New York State Police arrest a Beacon man for DWI and assault following an accident investigation

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., state troopers responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival troopers observed a 2013 Honda Civic parked in a handicapped parking spot with a flat tire. Troopers spoke with a man standing next to the vehicle identified as David D. Clarke, age 32 from Beacon, NY. Troopers interviewed Clarke and determined that he was intoxicated. He originally denied driving the vehicle and while continuing to speak with troopers he admitted to driving the car. He was taken into custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Clarke was transported to the state police barracks in Montgomery. While at the barracks, Clarke was permitted to make a phone call using his cell phone. At the end of his call, he refused to put the phone down and became combative and intentionally struck a trooper in the head above his left eye with his cell phone causing pain, swelling and blurred vision to the trooper. Clarke continued to resist and fight troopers during processing. He was eventually subdued. In addition to DWI, Clarke was charged with Assault 2nd degree, a felony, Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, both misdemeanors.
BEACON, NY

