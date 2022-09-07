DALLAS – Sept. 09, 2022 – Children’s Health℠, one of the largest and most prestigious pediatric health care providers in the country and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, today announced that Children’s Health will initiate and create an approximately 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a partnership between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The pediatric unit is in addition to 200 adult beds at the new state hospital, which is currently in the planning stages of design and construction and expected to open in fall 2025 with the pediatric addition scheduled to open in early 2026.

