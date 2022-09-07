ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 68

Dorothy
2d ago

Thanks (teens!) for ruining it for everybody!!! I say $3 movie events for 25 year olds and up.

Reply
22
A
1d ago

It all manifest from being a child yes a young baby child with no boundaries, no supervision and zero consequences that eventually grows into a teenager

Reply
4
Doing My Doody
2d ago

Do I EVEN need to comment about who the likely perpetrators are?

Reply(25)
29
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Entertainment
State
Michigan State
Portage, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Portage, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Lansing, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
rejournals.com

Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing

The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Michigan State Police#Movie Theaters#Variety
MLive

Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

University of Michigan gives psychedelic shroom fest green light

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s second-annual psychedelic shroom fest is officially a go. The University of Michigan has approved organizers’ request to host the event known as Entheofest on UM’s Central Campus Diag off State Street from 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, university officials confirmed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy