tjackson58
2d ago
Missed opportunity. The guests don’t count. They are simply foils for Megan’s self indulgent wallow.
Whoever
1d ago
tired of her hypocrisy. It’s only to talk about herself. Any special program about Diana? no. Me, me, me
Andrea Patterson
20h ago
And as we all know her truth and the actual truth are two different things.
