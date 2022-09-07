German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Group is to acquire the outstanding 50% of the shares in German streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery. The joint venture was established with Discovery in 2017, and has been operating under the name Joyn since 2019. Joyn has a free basic service, financed by advertising, as well as a premium subscription service. With more than 30 million app downloads and 4 million unique users per month, the platform has firmly established itself on the market after three years. More to follow. More from VarietyStreaming Content Aggregator ScreenHits TV Partners With Germany's JoynWith $4.9 Billion Revenues, Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Group Exceeds Projections in Pandemic YearGermany's ProSiebenSat.1 Group Beats COVID-19 to Post ProfitsBest of Variety'The Sopranos' Gets the Funko Pop Treatment in New Collectibles ReleaseFrom 'The Sandman' to 'Blonde': Books Made Into Movies and TV Series That You Should ReadJennette McCurdy's Provocative Book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller

