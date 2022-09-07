ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 starts at $799, new larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is $899

What just happened? The new iPhone 14 receives some of the yearly generational upgrades we've come to expect from Apple, but not all the bells and whistles, which are reserved for the most expensive Pro models. However, considering the iPhone 14 may be the more mainstream and popular model most people intend to buy, here's what is new and what made/didn't make the cut for this year's model.
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra vs Garmin Fenix 7: Which watch is right for you?

Apple has released the most significant new product in the Apple Watch line, arguably since its earliest days. It’s the Apple Watch Ultra, a tough and longer-lasting smartwatch made for adventuring types who need something a bit more rugged. It takes aim at the audience who until now may...
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Engadget

iPhone 14 Pro hands-on: Don't call it a notch

It was a day of farewells today at Apple's 'Far Out' iPhone launch event. In addition to getting rid of the iPhone mini variant, Apple also ditched the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro in favor of a pill-shaped cutout. The company is calling this the "Dynamic Island" at the top of the screen. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also feature brighter screens and offer an Always On Display so you can always see your most important information. At the Apple event in Cupertino, I spent some time with the new devices and have to say that while the dynamic island still feels very obvious, it also seems a lot more useful.
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra preorders: where to buy the new premium sports watch

It turns out the leaks and rumours were right. A premium sports watch is set to join the lineup of Apple's wearables and Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live following the latest Apple event. We're tracking all the major retailers and will share where it's available to buy right here.
TechRadar

The AirPods Pro 2 feature I'm happiest about is also one of its smallest

Huge news, portable music lovers! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earbuds are here – a follow up to the Cupertino giant's 2019 flagship noise-cancelling, personalized Spatial Audio-toting AirPods Pro earphones, now with the H2 chip. The second-generation Pro in-ear 'Pods have arrived unexpectedly early, at Apple's September 7...
TechRadar

5 upgrades to expect from the AirPods Pro 2

Today is the day when Apple announces cool new stuff from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. We’ve mainly been waiting on it to hear about the iPhone 14 and its variants plus the Apple Watch 8 and other Apple Watches, but intel we’ve received now points to a possible new AirPods Pro 2.
TechRadar

What is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and what can it do?

We’d heard that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro might lose the notch at the top of the screen in favor of a hole punch arrangement, similar to what we see on most Android phones. While the iPhone 14 still uses the notch design, the new iPhone 14 Pro not only uses a cutout that Apple calls its Dynamic Island, Apple has fully embraced the void created by the holes in the screen, and made them an integral part of the new iOS 16 interface.
TechRadar

Apple Watch 8 preorders: latest smartwatch available to buy now

Apple Watch 8 preorders are now live at the official Apple Store and we're starting to see more listings on other retailer sites, following the announcement of the latest smartwatch at the latest Apple event. Find exactly where to secure yours right here ahead of launch on September 16 and get the latest updates on prices and deals at various retailers.
TechCrunch

This is the iPhone 14 Pro

The body is still made out of stainless steel and the display features a ceramic shield. There’s an all-new deep purple color in addition to black, silver and gold. They still come in two sizes — a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch display. The TrueDepth camera has been updated...
