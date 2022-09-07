ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Scranton
1d ago

Look at their family look at how they grew up. It comes from the product of your parents and a product of their environment. And they only doing racial slurs because they are losing the game. Hate stars from within they don’t know nothing else.

Moses
2d ago

Why wouldn't they say racial things at school? Look at this app for example. every topic is about race or politics even if it has nothing to do with the story. kids are going to mimic what they see at home. It starts with the parents. I'm a conservative Hispanic and see this within my own party. I also see it within other parties as well.

Eodis Harris
1d ago

just like they pass down generational wealth. they also pass down generational hate .our kids can even enjoy sporting events sadd

