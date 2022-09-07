Read full article on original website
Sharon Scranton
1d ago
Look at their family look at how they grew up. It comes from the product of your parents and a product of their environment. And they only doing racial slurs because they are losing the game. Hate stars from within they don’t know nothing else.
Reply
18
Moses
2d ago
Why wouldn't they say racial things at school? Look at this app for example. every topic is about race or politics even if it has nothing to do with the story. kids are going to mimic what they see at home. It starts with the parents. I'm a conservative Hispanic and see this within my own party. I also see it within other parties as well.
Reply(5)
20
Eodis Harris
1d ago
just like they pass down generational wealth. they also pass down generational hate .our kids can even enjoy sporting events sadd
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Comments / 102