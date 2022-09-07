It was a slap on national TV...I get it, it was definitely wrong, uncalled for and embarrassing plus, it should have never happened in the first place, BUT WHY is this still news looking at everything else that's going on in the world!? We all make mistakes, we all have had a bad day and taken things wayyy out of proportion, but nobody lost any life...we can sit here and judge, but just because we see celebrities on TV, we dont know them or know what they are really going through. I just think its time to move past this issue and deal with more serious issues that are going on in the world. Just my opinion.
I don't think Will Smith apologized cause he felt bad. I think he did it cause of cancel culture. He knew that it was going to affect his career. He was right. I really like Will Smith but I like Chris Rock too. what Will did was wrong but his wife got what she wanted, to put Will in his place. He was the bread winner and so loved by 5he public and now he can get a movie and she still has her show and people ate mad about his behavior so she won. Will looks like an idiot. He sh9uld not have taken the bait.
he's childish tbh I like both of them but time to let it go nobody thinking of that anymore and if it's that deep talk to someone it's not news at this point it's miserable
