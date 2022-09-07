ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg

ECONOMY
Benzinga

SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

RBB Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
MARKETS
Benzinga

Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
WORLD
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Benzinga

PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 09/09/2022 Ex-Date – 09/16/2022 Record – 9/19/2022 Payable – 09/30/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0350. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0400. Important...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End

Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
MARKETS
investing.com

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
MARKETS
Benzinga

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
MARKETS
