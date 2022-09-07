Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Benzinga
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benzinga
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Trump's Truth Social Deal Gets 3-Month Breather As SPAC Partner Scrambles To Get Shareholders' Nod: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the blank-check company set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, is reportedly giving itself three more months of life after failing to win a 12-month extension from shareholders to complete the deal. What Happened: As of Thursday, only 40% of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
PLTK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Playtika Holding Corp.'s Tender Offer
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Playtika Holding Corp. ("PLTK" or the "Company") PLTK stock prior to August 29, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
Benzinga
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm
PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Benzinga
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 09/09/2022 Ex-Date – 09/16/2022 Record – 9/19/2022 Payable – 09/30/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0350. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0400. Important...
Benzinga
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End
Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
investing.com
Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis
Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
Benzinga
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
79K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0