Yardbarker
Blues’ 4 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
Entering the 2022-23 season, the St. Louis Blues are no different than any other NHL team when it comes to poor contracts on their payroll. Though it doesn’t stop them from being a contender, general manager Doug Armstrong has given out some regrettable deals over the last few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Best Players to Come From the WHL
The Western Hockey League (WHL) was created in 1966, originally consisting of seven teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the league is a premiere destination for young players to showcase their skills and offers 22 teams in the aforementioned provinces as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, Washington State, and Oregon. Of course, it is one of three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) along with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with all three competing for the Memorial Cup annually. The Calgary Flames, along with many other teams, have a rich history of drafting outstanding talent from the WHL. Currently, some of the team’s top prospects like Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, and Matt Phillips have roots from the league in addition to roster players Milan Lucic, Dillon Dube, and Juuso Valimaki.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Sign Zach Aston-Reese to a Professional Tryout
After five seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and a short stint with the Anaheim Ducks, forward Zach Aston-Reese has signed a professional tryout (PTO) deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. An undrafted player from Staten Island, New York, Aston-Reese was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017 after...
NHL
NHL Announces 2022-23 National Game Schedule
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The National Hockey League announced today the nationally broadcasted games that will appear on ESPN and NHL on TNT this season. The Panthers first home game of the regular season will appear on TNT on Oct. 19 when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena. The Cats return on TNT on Dec. 21 when they host the New Jersey Devils.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sharks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed that the Philadelphia Flyers were the club open to taking on Jason Zucker’s contract. The San Jose Sharks could be a team that takes a closer look at Nils Lundkvist and the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be looking to offer another PTO to a forward beyond the one they’ve already extended Justin Bailey. Finally, Chris Johnston of North Star Bets offered an update on a few RFAs that still need to be signed, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Avalanche Rookie Camp & Tournament Schedule
Roster for the Avalanche 2022 rookie camp and upcoming schedule. Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 Rookie Camp and Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks. All dates and times are subject to change. The camp practice at Family Sports Center will be open to media,...
NHL
Canes Announce Hockey Operations Changes
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the following changes to the team's hockey operations department: Earl Schwartz has been named compliance assistant, while Ellen Etchingham and Sidney Morin have each been named pro scouts. Schwartz is an Ontario...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Potential First Lines For the Golden Knights: Part 1
The Vegas Golden Knights have a variety of first line combinations to choose from this season.
The Hockey Writers
St. Louis Blues’ Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues don’t have a deep prospect pool due in large part to their high level of success at the NHL level for the past decade plus. They’re accustomed to picking late in the first round, or sometimes not at all due to trades – a method general manager Doug Armstrong has used often to the club’s advantage.
NHL
Avalanche 2022-23 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedules
National television broadcast schedules for the Colorado Avalanche on TNT and ESPN. Below are the full national television broadcast schedules for TNT and ESPN. The Colorado Avalanche's nationally televised games for the 2022-23 regular season are listed below. Please also note the following time changes to the original schedule (mountain...
NHL
Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey Launches 15th Season
55 teams from 34 schools will participate in the ADHSHL's 15th season. The Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) will begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 9 at multiple ice rink locations operated by The Rinks & Great Park Ice. Eight new teams will make their debut in the ADHSHL for the 2022-23 season: Pacific Ridge School, Poway and Yorba Linda High School (all Varsity Division 3), Fairmont, Mater Dei, North County, St. John Bosco and Villa Park High School (added Junior Varsity clubs).
NHL
Montreal Canadiens Roundtable
MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Face Early Test With Season Opener Versus Lightning
The New York Rangers‘ fairytale postseason run ended in a Game 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. After sneaking past the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, the veteran prowess of the Bolts was too much to handle for the young Blueshirts. In a Hollywood-esque way, the new 2022-23 season will open with the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.
