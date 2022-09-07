Read full article on original website
Related
George Harrison’s Son Dhani ‘Freaked Out’ When He Learned His Dad Was in The Beatles
George Harrison's son knew his dad was a musician, but didn't know he was in The Beatles. When he found out, he "freaked out."
George Harrison Sent His Ex-Wife a Big Check After an Embarrassing Shopping Trip
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. After they split, Harrison sent an embarrassed Boyd money after a shopping experience.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
RELATED PEOPLE
An Angry John Lennon Described George Harrison’s Affair as ‘Virtual Incest’
John Lennon and George Harrison both had affairs. Still, Lennon was not happy to learn about one of Harrison's extramarital relationships.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics
Neil Young restored lyrics from The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn't like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
John Lennon Was ‘Embarrassed’ to Have a Wife and Said It Was Like Walking Around With ‘Your Flies Open’
John Lennon got married just as The Beatles were rising to prominence. He said that he found his marriage embarrassing.
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
Patrick Swayze’s Wife Says He’d Have Put ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel In A Corner
Patrick Swayze famously starred alongside Jennifer Grey in 1987’s Dirty Dancing, which was followed by a 2004 sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. While Havana Nights serves as a prequel, it featured a cameo by Swayze, and the series is due for yet another entry due out in 2024. Swayze...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
'So Selfish': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's A-Lister Pals Annoyed They Have To Travel To Georgia For Upcoming Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent milestone with their friends and family this upcoming weekend in Savannah, Georgia, but their pals are supposedly annoyed that they have to travel all the way to the other side of the country for the lavish affair. “L.A. has some of...
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’: Paul McCartney Tried to Sing Like Another Rock Star on the Song
Paul McCartney revealed he was trying to mimic the songs from an old-fashioned genre when he sat at a piano and wrote The Beatles' "Lady Madonna."
George Harrison Was ‘Absolutely Livid’ When John Lennon Canceled a Meeting Because of an Astrologer
The Beatles broke up in 1970, but they still had to work out details about their split. John Lennon canceled the meeting because of his astrologer.
People
317K+
Followers
50K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3