Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Teen Paralyzed in Hockey Collision Starts Classes at Babson College: ‘Don't Ever Quit'
No one needs to tell Jake Thibeault what is possible in just one year. The Massachusetts teen athlete suffered spinal fractures and a brain bleed after a collision during a hockey tournament over Labor Day weekend last September. "Don't ever quit, I live by the words don't quit," Thibeault said.
NECN
David Ortiz Surprises Students on First Day at Brand-New Boston School
September 8th marked the first day of school for students at the Boston Arts Academy, but this was no ordinary start to the school year. The students are embracing a new year in a brand new, state-of-the-art building on Ipswich Street in the Fenway area. Boston Arts Academy is the...
NECN
Boston Globe Editor Brian McGrory Stepping Down
The Boston Globe's executive editor, Brian McGrory, told the media company's staff in a memo on Wednesday that he plans to step down by the end of this year. McGrory, who took over in December 2012 after the departure of Martin Baron, told staff he will head to Boston University to chair the journalism department there. He also said he plan to write a regular column in the Globe, saying it will be "ideally not too different from what I used to do in my professional life."
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location
The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
NECN
New Threat Brings Police to Boston Children's Hospital
Boston Children's Hospital received another phoned-in threat Friday, Boston police confirmed . Multiple units responded to the hospital on Longwood Avenue at 11:39 a.m., police said. and more details were not immediately available. The hospital had not addressed the threat by the end of the day Friday. This is the...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
NECN
John Hancock Ending Sponsorship of Boston Marathon Next Year
Boston-based insurance company John Hancock, lead sponsor of the Boston Marathon for nearly 40 years, will end its sponsorship after next year’s race. In a note to employees Wednesday shared with the Business Journal, John Hancock’s president and CEO Marianne Henderson said the insurer had chosen not to renew its principal sponsorship contract with the Boston Athletic Association “after careful review.”
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
NECN
‘Make Way for Ducklings' Makes Way for So Much More
"Make Way for Ducklings" is one of New England’s most iconic childhood books and pieces of public art. The woman who sculpted those bronze members of the Mallard family, based on the Robert McCloskey classic, is still creating art. And she’s doing so with a renewed sense of purpose, as she approaches her 94th birthday later this September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: First Middlesex District (Lynne Archambault vs. Andrew Shepherd)
Live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 Election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lynne Archambault and Andrew Shepherd are both running for state representative of the First Middlesex District. Both candidates are on the ballot in the primary on Sept. 6. Archambault has worked in...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
Live Updates: Massachusetts Primary Election 2022
BOSTON — Election day in Massachusetts. The polls closed at 8 p.m. for all but one location on Cape Cod. Voters cast ballots on Tuesday for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, Sheriff, and County Commissioner in some counties.
This Massachusetts Roller Coaster Is One Of The Three Oldest In New England
I'm not much of a dare devil, but I do enjoy a roller coaster from time to time. The "Tilt-A-Whirl", or "Tea Cups", or anything that spins on something that spins is not for me, though. "The Pirate Ship" makes me kind of sick, too. I'll just stick with roller coasters.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
NECN
Challenges Await Students Who Rely on Orange Line for Transit to Schools
It's been a busy morning at the Forest Hills MBTA station, with students and parents taking the shuttle bus on the first day of school in the city because of the Orange Line shutdown. Transit ambassadors and MBTA staff were on hand most of the morning at the various T...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Comments / 0