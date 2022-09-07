ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe Editor Brian McGrory Stepping Down

The Boston Globe's executive editor, Brian McGrory, told the media company's staff in a memo on Wednesday that he plans to step down by the end of this year. McGrory, who took over in December 2012 after the departure of Martin Baron, told staff he will head to Boston University to chair the journalism department there. He also said he plan to write a regular column in the Globe, saying it will be "ideally not too different from what I used to do in my professional life."
BOSTON, MA
Tasty Burger in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Moving to a New Location

The original location of a local group of burger spots is moving, but it won't be moving very far. According to a message sent by Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Tasty Burger in the Fenway section of Boston is planning to move, with a Boston Business Journal article saying that the dining spot will leave its space at 1301 Boylston Street before the end of the year and immediately reopen around the corner at 86 Van Ness Street in the mixed-use development that is home to Eventide and Blackbird Doughnuts. The original Tasty Burger first opened in a former gas station space back in 2010 and now has locations in Downtown Crossing, the Back Bay, the North Station area, and Cambridge's Harvard Square, and an outlet in the Central Square section of Cambridge could be coming as well.
BOSTON, MA
New Threat Brings Police to Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital received another phoned-in threat Friday, Boston police confirmed . Multiple units responded to the hospital on Longwood Avenue at 11:39 a.m., police said. and more details were not immediately available. The hospital had not addressed the threat by the end of the day Friday. This is the...
BOSTON, MA
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
John Hancock Ending Sponsorship of Boston Marathon Next Year

Boston-based insurance company John Hancock, lead sponsor of the Boston Marathon for nearly 40 years, will end its sponsorship after next year’s race. In a note to employees Wednesday shared with the Business Journal, John Hancock’s president and CEO Marianne Henderson said the insurer had chosen not to renew its principal sponsorship contract with the Boston Athletic Association “after careful review.”
BOSTON, MA
‘Make Way for Ducklings' Makes Way for So Much More

"Make Way for Ducklings" is one of New England’s most iconic childhood books and pieces of public art. The woman who sculpted those bronze members of the Mallard family, based on the Robert McCloskey classic, is still creating art. And she’s doing so with a renewed sense of purpose, as she approaches her 94th birthday later this September.
BOSTON, MA
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
Live Updates: Massachusetts Primary Election 2022

BOSTON — Election day in Massachusetts. The polls closed at 8 p.m. for all but one location on Cape Cod. Voters cast ballots on Tuesday for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, Sheriff, and County Commissioner in some counties.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

