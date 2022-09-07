ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting

Pine Bush, New York - On September 9, 2022, the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught male, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife. Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a Trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife. A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the NYSP Newsroom as they become available.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Onondaga County Sheriff Injured In Crash In Salina

Salina, N.Y. - An Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a broken arm after a crash in Salina last night. The deputy was in her marked SUV heading northbound on Old Liverpool Road near Beechwood avenue when someone pulled out of the Byrne Dairy into her path. The 24-year-old...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
localsyr.com

Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Lyncourt

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has died after crashing a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Court Street near Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt. Deputies say a 27-year-old man was...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley

The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
Syracuse.com

DeWitt rapist goes AWOL during cigarette break, but still goes to jail for attack on sleeping woman

Syracuse, NY — Cornell Robinson was in no rush to accept his punishment after entering a sleeping DeWitt woman’s apartment and raping her. The 61-year-old man was due to be sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for the attack on the sleeping woman, who was not a stranger. The attack happened in January 2021 at Springfield Garden Apartments. Robinson will become a registered sex offender upon release from jail, though a judge still needs to decide whether he will appear in the public database or not.
DEWITT, NY
WIBX 950

Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received

A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
UTICA, NY

