Pine Bush, New York - On September 9, 2022, the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught male, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife. Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a Trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife. A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the NYSP Newsroom as they become available.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO