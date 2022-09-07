Read full article on original website
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
New York State Police are investigating a Trooper Involved shooting
Pine Bush, New York - On September 9, 2022, the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught male, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife. Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife. In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a Trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife. A second Trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the NYSP Newsroom as they become available.
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
Onondaga County Sheriff Injured In Crash In Salina
Salina, N.Y. - An Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a broken arm after a crash in Salina last night. The deputy was in her marked SUV heading northbound on Old Liverpool Road near Beechwood avenue when someone pulled out of the Byrne Dairy into her path. The 24-year-old...
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
Herkimer Police looking for missing teen
He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.
Crime Stoppers of WNY offering up to $5,000 leading to the arrest on a shooting
BUFFALO, New York — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward for finding information on a shooting that took place in Buffalo. A reward of up to $5,000 dollars is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the people involved in a double shooting on August 29th.
ATV stolen from Cortland County residence
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
CNY police officer hospitalized after being repeatedly punched by man acting erratically
Update: The village has identified the officer who was injured as William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and will be released from the hospital this afternoon, according to Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Original report. Canastota, N.Y. -- A Madison County police officer is recovering in the hospital...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Lyncourt
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has died after crashing a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Court Street near Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt. Deputies say a 27-year-old man was...
Friends, family gather to remember 2 Oswego teens electrocuted after car crash
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley
The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
Utica Police announced the arrest of an automotive employee who stole $8,000 from business
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department is investigating after a local business reported the...
DeWitt rapist goes AWOL during cigarette break, but still goes to jail for attack on sleeping woman
Syracuse, NY — Cornell Robinson was in no rush to accept his punishment after entering a sleeping DeWitt woman’s apartment and raping her. The 61-year-old man was due to be sentenced to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for the attack on the sleeping woman, who was not a stranger. The attack happened in January 2021 at Springfield Garden Apartments. Robinson will become a registered sex offender upon release from jail, though a judge still needs to decide whether he will appear in the public database or not.
Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received
A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
