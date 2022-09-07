ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL

