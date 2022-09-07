ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances

Russia announced Saturday it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced its troops had seized a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive. Moscow's announcement of the pull back alongside Kyiv's claim to have entered the town of Kupiansk are the most significant shifts in battlefield dynamics after months of fighting in eastern Ukraine that has been dominated by Moscow.
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat jumps on concerns about Ukraine export corridor

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns that the deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine out of key Black Sea ports will fall apart. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose 27-1/4 cents to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures gained 16-1/2 cents to $8.98-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * Both CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat hit their highest since July 11. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat holds firm as Ukrainian supply, economy risks weighed

* Renewed concerns over Ukrainian supplies after Russian comments * Soybeans up, higher supplies, slowing Chinese demand curb gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal and braced for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike. Corn eased, while soybeans ticked up, as the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday put the focus on macro-economic risks. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% to $8.49-3/4 a bushel at 1144 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at $8.73-1/2. Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. "The wheat market is, naturally, sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as in this case, it will be 'narrowed'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies. Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand. "Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $6.70 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.5% at $13.90-1/2 a bushel. Attention on grain markets was also turning towards next Monday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 849.00 4.75 0.56 770.75 10.15 CBOT corn 670.00 -1.00 -0.15 593.25 12.94 CBOT soy 1390.50 7.00 0.51 1339.25 3.83 Paris wheat 321.00 -5.25 -1.61 276.75 15.99 Paris maize 321.00 -2.50 -0.77 226.00 42.04 Paris rape 601.50 -7.75 -1.27 754.00 -20.23 WTI crude oil 82.24 0.30 0.37 75.21 9.35 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 0.24 1.1368 -11.83 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singaiore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online

U.N., Moscow discuss Russian grain, fertilizer exports

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.N. and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its ability to export grain and fertilizer, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Dujarric described the talks as positive, constructive and professional. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat dips from two-month high; soybeans, corn gain

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, after climbing to their highest in almost two months in the last session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans and corn edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract of the...
