Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
Russia-Ukraine war: explosion reported in Crimea as UK says attacks behind Russian lines hitting logistics – as it happened
UK Ministry of Defence say ‘increasingly frequent’ attacks behind the front line are also affecting air basing
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Russia is weighing a plan to buy $70 billion in China's yuan and other 'friendly' currencies to weaken the ruble: report
Russia is considering a plan to buy up to $70 billion in 'friendly' foreign currency, Bloomberg reported. Buying China's yuan and other currencies could slow the ruble's sharp rise, central bankers hope. Moscow is rethinking its FX strategy after sanctions froze half its $640 billion in foreign reserves. Russia is...
UN deal gives Russia no say in destination of grain - Ukraine presidential adviser
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian complaints about a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea are "flabbergasting" as the deal gives Moscow no role in determining where the grain goes, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday.
Putin says Russia is coping with Western sanctions, days after Kremlin officials were warned of recession
President Putin said Russia is "coping" with Western sanctions over its Ukraine invasion. "Russia's currency and financial market has been stabilized, inflation is falling," he claimed. His comments contrast with a report that Russia's government was warned of a deep recession. Vladimir Putin has claimed Russia's economy is holding up...
The US and other countries that sanctioned Moscow are likely importing Russian oil via India, report says
Russian oil is likely making its way to the US and other countries that have sanctioned Moscow, according to Petro-Logistics. Indian imports of Russian crude have skyrocketed since the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, India's exports of oil products have increased, and some of them likely originated in Russia. Russian oil...
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target Russian troops who shoot at nuclear power plant
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target any Russian soldiers who shoot at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as the two sides continue to trade blame over recent incidents of shelling at the plant.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
The U.K. Defense Ministry does not believe training exercises launched Thursday by Belarus indicate that the country is preparing for direct war involvement.
Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances
Russia announced Saturday it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced its troops had seized a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive. Moscow's announcement of the pull back alongside Kyiv's claim to have entered the town of Kupiansk are the most significant shifts in battlefield dynamics after months of fighting in eastern Ukraine that has been dominated by Moscow.
Russia expects Asia to shun the West's energy sanctions, Putin signals as he underlines Moscow's pivot to the region
Putin said most Asian nations "find the destructive logic of sanctions inacceptable [sic]," Tass reported. Moscow has pivoted to Asia for buyers of its energy exports as Western sanctions pile up. Putin said the West was failing and Asia is the future, given its US-beating economic growth. Vladimir Putin hinted...
Putin says Russia has 'no problems' selling energy resources
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would have no problems selling its vast energy resources around the world, despite Western sanctions designed to cut off the Kremlin's vital energy revenues.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat jumps on concerns about Ukraine export corridor
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns that the deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine out of key Black Sea ports will fall apart. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose 27-1/4 cents to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures gained 16-1/2 cents to $8.98-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * Both CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat hit their highest since July 11. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat holds firm as Ukrainian supply, economy risks weighed
* Renewed concerns over Ukrainian supplies after Russian comments * Soybeans up, higher supplies, slowing Chinese demand curb gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal and braced for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike. Corn eased, while soybeans ticked up, as the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday put the focus on macro-economic risks. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% to $8.49-3/4 a bushel at 1144 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at $8.73-1/2. Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. "The wheat market is, naturally, sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as in this case, it will be 'narrowed'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies. Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand. "Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $6.70 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.5% at $13.90-1/2 a bushel. Attention on grain markets was also turning towards next Monday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 849.00 4.75 0.56 770.75 10.15 CBOT corn 670.00 -1.00 -0.15 593.25 12.94 CBOT soy 1390.50 7.00 0.51 1339.25 3.83 Paris wheat 321.00 -5.25 -1.61 276.75 15.99 Paris maize 321.00 -2.50 -0.77 226.00 42.04 Paris rape 601.50 -7.75 -1.27 754.00 -20.23 WTI crude oil 82.24 0.30 0.37 75.21 9.35 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 0.24 1.1368 -11.83 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singaiore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
U.N., Moscow discuss Russian grain, fertilizer exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.N. and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its ability to export grain and fertilizer, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Dujarric described the talks as positive, constructive and professional. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing...
Agriculture Online
EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that has benefited a single company rather than Ukrainian farmers, French poultry makers said on Wednesday, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat dips from two-month high; soybeans, corn gain
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, after climbing to their highest in almost two months in the last session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans and corn edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract of the...
