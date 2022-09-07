Read full article on original website
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
The New York Jets' early optimism that Zach Wilson would be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury during the preseason came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when head coach Robert Saleh announced Joe Flacco as starting quarterback. "We’re...
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
The Arizona Cardinals have placed backup quarterback Colt McCoy on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the first four games of the 2022 season. Third-string QB option Trace McSorley has been activated from the practice squad roster to take over as Kyler Murray's primary backup, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
If the Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback when the 2023 NFL Draft comes around, we may have just learned what type of player Pete Carroll will target. On Friday, Carroll was asked how he'd build the perfect quarterback. His response was very interesting. "There's never been...
After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - This wasn't exactly the story line most envisioned when the NFL schedule came out a few months ago and they saw the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Jets in Week 1. But it's still unexpectedly intriguing. The Lamar Jackson vs. Zach Wilson showdown was scratched with Wilson sidelined until at least Week 4 with a knee injury. Instead, it'll be Jackson squaring off with Joe Flacco - his one-time teammate and the quarterback whose job he took while on his way to becoming one of the league's most exciting players. "Actually, I'm not going...
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers learned from first-hand experience last season what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields can do with the ball in his hands. Fields might not be a polished passer with a lot of pocket presence at this stage of his NFL career, but he is ultra-dangerous when he has space to run.
