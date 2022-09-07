ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 Skyview Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10804

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 24 Skyview Lane in New Rochelle is listed at $979,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6203389
  • 0.24 acres
  • Built in 1981
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $23,332

Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

