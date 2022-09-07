ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

nationalinterest.org

Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest

The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Axios

U.S. urges Israel to take steps to stabilize Palestinian Authority

The Biden administration urged the Israeli government to take urgent steps to stabilize the Palestinian Authority, which officials say is increasingly weakening and losing its control in the occupied West Bank, two Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: U.S. officials are deeply concerned that the deteriorating situation in the...
SFGate

Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions

TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel shared concerns on Tuesday about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he welcomes stronger military ties with...
Axios

North Korea adopts more aggressive nuclear position

North Korea is toughening its nuclear policy with a new law saying the country will preemptively strike the United States or South Korea if they attempt to remove Kim Jong-un from power, state media reported Friday, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The law, passed by North...
Axios

Scoop: Pentagon watchdog to open review into Afghanistan whistleblower claims

The Pentagon's acting inspector general told two Republican senators he'll conduct a review regarding a whistleblower's allegations that the Biden administration evacuated and brought to the U.S. hundreds of individuals whose names appeared on a Defense Department watch list, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The nonpartisan watchdog's evaluation could...
The Independent

Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah

In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the...
