Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets infiltrated Iranian airspace numerous times in recent months, but Iran never noticed, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper on Tuesday. An unnamed source told Elaph that the Israeli F-35s flew over Iranian airspace more than once in the past two months,...
Palestinians grow frustrated with militants in Gaza, and a rift could be forming
Most Gazans support resistance against Israel and Hamas and Islamic Jihad still do have a following, though some Gazans are frustrated with the groups. Analysts see a rift forming between them.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest
The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
Israel U-turns on relationship rules for West Bank
One of the most controversial rules required foreigners entering a relationship with a Palestinian in the West Bank to notify Israeli authorities within 30 days.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Israel admits there is 'a high possibility' that one of their soldiers shot dead US-Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli army conceded for the first time Monday that it was likely Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant. 'There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that...
Colombia’s new president becoming dangerously chummy with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua | Opinion
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist guerrilla who campaigned as a moderate, has not yet completed his first month in office. But his first steps on the foreign-policy and human-rights fronts already have been disappointing.
Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies
BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the...
Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
U.S. urges Israel to take steps to stabilize Palestinian Authority
The Biden administration urged the Israeli government to take urgent steps to stabilize the Palestinian Authority, which officials say is increasingly weakening and losing its control in the occupied West Bank, two Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: U.S. officials are deeply concerned that the deteriorating situation in the...
Israel rejects U.S. call for review of IDF rules of engagement in West Bank
Israel on Wednesday rejected the U.S. call for it to review the Israel Defense Forces' rules of engagement in the West Bank as part of accountability steps for the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Driving the news: State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday that...
Israeli PM rejects calls to change army rules of engagement
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Wednesday said no one would “dictate our open-fire policies,” appearing to reject U.S. calls for Israel to review its rules of engagement following the shooting death of a prominent journalist. The State Department has said it will press Israel...
Israeli army says a soldier likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
The Israeli army said there was a "high possibility" that a soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, as it announced the results of its internal investigation. But it said the shooting was accidental.
Gazans caught between hope and mistrust as Israel offers work
GAZA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Days after the end of a brief bout of fighting last month, Gazan workers were already returning to work across the border under a permit scheme launched as part of Israel's strategy of using economic inducements to help stabilise the volatile enclave.
Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops in West Bank, 6 hurt
JORDAN VALLEY, West Bank, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew.
SFGate
Japan, Israel step up defense ties amid regional tensions
TOKYO (AP) — The defense ministers of Japan and Israel shared concerns on Tuesday about growing global tensions from Asia to the Middle East and signed an agreement to step up cooperation in military equipment and technology. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he welcomes stronger military ties with...
North Korea adopts more aggressive nuclear position
North Korea is toughening its nuclear policy with a new law saying the country will preemptively strike the United States or South Korea if they attempt to remove Kim Jong-un from power, state media reported Friday, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The law, passed by North...
Scoop: Pentagon watchdog to open review into Afghanistan whistleblower claims
The Pentagon's acting inspector general told two Republican senators he'll conduct a review regarding a whistleblower's allegations that the Biden administration evacuated and brought to the U.S. hundreds of individuals whose names appeared on a Defense Department watch list, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The nonpartisan watchdog's evaluation could...
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.Gordin is set to soon take over the Northern Command -- putting him at the forefront of Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah. At a time of heightened tensions, the Lebanese militant group is believed to possess tens of thousands of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel, dwarfing any threat posed by the...
