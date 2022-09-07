ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer Announces Plan with Holtec to Reopen Palisades Plant

Gov. Whitmer Announces Plan with Holtec to Reopen Palisades Plant, Protect 600 Jobs, Shore up Clean, Reliable Energy Production in Michigan. Governor sends letter to Department of Energy voicing support for Holtec International’s application for federal funding to save plant in southwest Michigan. LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen...
State of Michigan announced as finalist for two 2022 NASCIO State IT Recognition Awards

In August, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) announced the finalists for the 2022 State IT Recognition Awards, naming the State of Michigan as a finalist in two categories: the cybersecurity category for the MILogin: Michigan’s Digital Identity Program and the data management, analytics and visualization category for Monitoring the Heartbeat of Michigan: DTMB Cybersecurity and Information Protection. NASCIO will reveal the winners at its annual conference Oct. 9-12 in Louisville, Ky.
