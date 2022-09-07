In August, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) announced the finalists for the 2022 State IT Recognition Awards, naming the State of Michigan as a finalist in two categories: the cybersecurity category for the MILogin: Michigan’s Digital Identity Program and the data management, analytics and visualization category for Monitoring the Heartbeat of Michigan: DTMB Cybersecurity and Information Protection. NASCIO will reveal the winners at its annual conference Oct. 9-12 in Louisville, Ky.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO