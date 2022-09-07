ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

'Unforeseen circumstances': Reno City Council will reconvene at 3 p.m. to choose Ward 5 rep

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGH7D_0hluHDXJ00

The Reno City Council has postponed choosing a new Ward 5 council member until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"I really hate to do this, but we have some unforeseen circumstance, and because the body is short a member ... what I would like to do is we're going to have to break for lunch. ... We have to have — how many do we have to have? We have to have four present with the body?" Mayor Hillary Schieve said, directing her questions to the city clerk.

The Reno City Council needs a "majority of total members on the membership roll at the time of the meeting" to have a quorum that can vote on agenda items, per the Reno Municipal Code.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus is boycotting the appointment process. She wrote in a Substack newsletter that appointing a candidate rather than holding a special election to fill the vacancy is a "gross disservice" to Ward 5 residents.

With Brekhus absent and another member dealing with "unforeseen circumstances," the council would have had exactly four members to continue the appointment process. Mayor Schieve, member Bonnie Weber, member Devon Reese and member Naomi Duerr were attending in-person when the council decided to recess. Councilman Oscar Delgado was attending remotely via Zoom.

Rather than cut it close on having a quorum, the council will reconvene at 3 p.m. with a majority and interview the three finalist applicants for the seat, Alex Goff, Elliot Malin and Kathleen Taylor.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 'Unforeseen circumstances': Reno City Council will reconvene at 3 p.m. to choose Ward 5 rep

Comments / 1

Related
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Northern Nevada needs 6,000 new housing units every year. Here's how it can happen

This opinion column was submitted by Aaron West, chief strategy officer of Reno-based NVO Construction. Even though the residential market is slowing nationally, it would be foolhardy to believe the demand for housing will decline any time soon in Northern Nevada. More importantly, we can’t let the cooling national real estate market divert our attention from the critical need to provide good housing that’s affordable for the working families of our region. ...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City rents continue to climb

Rents in Carson City are going in one direction – up – according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The monthly cost of a one-bedroom unit in the capital city went from $853 in fiscal year 2022 to $980 in fiscal year 2023. The cost of a two-bedroom unit went from $1,108 to $1,273, and the cost of a three-bedroom unit soared from $1,574 to $1,809.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
nnbw.com

Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson and Reno dispensaries

Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Schieve
Nationwide Report

At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)

The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way

The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
nnbw.com

NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes

Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Substack#Politics Local#Election Local#Unforeseen#The Reno City Council
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reno-Gazette Journal

Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno

A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno.  Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
302
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy