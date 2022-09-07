'Unforeseen circumstances': Reno City Council will reconvene at 3 p.m. to choose Ward 5 rep

The Reno City Council has postponed choosing a new Ward 5 council member until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"I really hate to do this, but we have some unforeseen circumstance, and because the body is short a member ... what I would like to do is we're going to have to break for lunch. ... We have to have — how many do we have to have? We have to have four present with the body?" Mayor Hillary Schieve said, directing her questions to the city clerk.

The Reno City Council needs a "majority of total members on the membership roll at the time of the meeting" to have a quorum that can vote on agenda items, per the Reno Municipal Code.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus is boycotting the appointment process. She wrote in a Substack newsletter that appointing a candidate rather than holding a special election to fill the vacancy is a "gross disservice" to Ward 5 residents.

With Brekhus absent and another member dealing with "unforeseen circumstances," the council would have had exactly four members to continue the appointment process. Mayor Schieve, member Bonnie Weber, member Devon Reese and member Naomi Duerr were attending in-person when the council decided to recess. Councilman Oscar Delgado was attending remotely via Zoom.

Rather than cut it close on having a quorum, the council will reconvene at 3 p.m. with a majority and interview the three finalist applicants for the seat, Alex Goff, Elliot Malin and Kathleen Taylor.

