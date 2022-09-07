ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obamas, Bidens, Back In White House For Portrait Unveiling Ignored By Trump Administration

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
The Biden's and Obama's reunite in the White House Photo Credit: Daniel Schwen, 23 August 2008 (Wikimedia Commons)

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama reunited with now President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House to unveil the former President and first lady's official portraits, according to multiple reports.

The former President chose Robert McCurdy as the artist for his painting, who is known for his hyperrealistic paintings. The unveiled portrait pictured the former President in a black suit with a grey tie against a white background. Former first lady Michelle Obama chose Sharon Sprung, who pictured her in a blue dress on a sofa in the Red Room, the reports continue.

This was the first portrait ceremony in 10 years, with the last ceremony being held by the former President himself as he welcomed back former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in 2012.

The unofficial tradition of the sitting president welcoming back their most recent predecessor for the ceremony was not followed by former President Donald Trump, resulting in the 10 year hiatus.

The return also marked the former leaders' first joint return to the White House since their departure in 2017.

The paintings reportedly take at least one year to complete.

