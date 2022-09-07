ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’

Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Industry
Austin, TX
Business
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Jordan
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Airport#Austin Energy#Power Lines#Power Outage#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains

LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy