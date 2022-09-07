Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
news4sanantonio.com
'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
Austin Energy customers without power after Wednesday night storms
Just over 900 Austin Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following storms Wednesday evening.
UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’
Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
Vehicle hits north Austin home after crash, adult taken to hospital
An adult went to the hospital Friday after a vehicle crashed into a north Austin home, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
Austin Airport reopens after power outage; delays, cancellations continue
ustin-Bergstrom International Airport is investigating a power outage at the Barbara Jordan Terminal. As of 6:30 a.m. no flights are departing as crews work to find the cause
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Crash on I-35 southbound at Cesar Chavez St. blocks lane
At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 35 at Cesar Chavez Street Thursday morning, according to Austin Police.
Fatal motorcycle crash south of Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced an adult dead at the scene. No other patients were involved.
KVUE
Mayoral candidate Celia Israel unveils transportation plan to improve Austin, targets I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Celia Israel announced her transportation plan to help Austin's continued growth while continuing to connect communities. Israel's plan focuses mainly on the concept of mobility and ease of movement within the city. With this theme, she has four main points:. Demanding...
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
KVUE
Leak causes Leander water supply issues
The City of Leander could enter stricter water restrictions thanks to a pipeline leak. Officials are working on a permanent fix, but that might take a while.
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains
LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
UPDATE: Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak scheduled for repair
Repair on the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Following the discovery of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis on Aug. 8, a critical repair is now scheduled for Sept. 21-Oct. 4.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
