Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Zero percent mortgages hitting Main Street
Zero down-payment mortgages and similar programs appear to have recently been gaining traction on Main Street. Bank of America announced Aug. 30 that it is launching a trial program, called the Community Affordable Loan Solution, offering mortgages that do not require closing costs, down payments or minimum credit scores. People in predominantly Hispanic or Black neighborhoods in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles; and Miami that meet specific income requirements will have access to the program.
U.S. home prices see biggest monthly drop in 11 years. It’s weighing on homeowner wealth
Home price growth has been decelerating for months now as the U.S. market cools from the pandemic frenzy. But in July, that shifted to an actual decline as the median home price fell 0.77% from June — the largest single-month decline in over 11 years, according to Black Knight’s July Mortgage Monitor report.
Comments / 0