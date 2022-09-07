Zero down-payment mortgages and similar programs appear to have recently been gaining traction on Main Street. Bank of America announced Aug. 30 that it is launching a trial program, called the Community Affordable Loan Solution, offering mortgages that do not require closing costs, down payments or minimum credit scores. People in predominantly Hispanic or Black neighborhoods in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles; and Miami that meet specific income requirements will have access to the program.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO