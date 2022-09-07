Today 09/08/2022 at approximately 12:01 pm, officers responded to State Highway 36 south between Laurel Avenue and Palmer Avenue, for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. First responding officers’ determined that a female pushing her young child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle. Both patients were quickly transported to Bayshore Hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Hazlet Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any information about it is urged to contact the Hazlet Police Department Detective Division at 732-264-1705.

HAZLET, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO