Keyport, NJ

ocscanner.news

HAZLET: DID YOU WITNESS A WOMAN PUSHING A BABY STROLLER GET STRUCK BY CAR?

Today 09/08/2022 at approximately 12:01 pm, officers responded to State Highway 36 south between Laurel Avenue and Palmer Avenue, for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. First responding officers’ determined that a female pushing her young child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle. Both patients were quickly transported to Bayshore Hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Hazlet Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any information about it is urged to contact the Hazlet Police Department Detective Division at 732-264-1705.
HAZLET, NJ
94.3 The Point

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle vs car accident on Fisher @ Route 37. The motorcycle rider was reportedly on his feet and walking around after the accident. Avoid the area as traffic is backing up.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News 12

Police: Mother, child in stroller struck by pickup truck on Route 36

A mother pushing a stroller and her child were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, Hazlet police say. The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Route 36 between Laurel and Palmer avenues. Security video obtained by News 12 New Jersey showed that the mother was...
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD

On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Victim in fatal Kearny motorcycle crash identified as East Brunswick man

The victim in a fatal crash on Route 7 in Kearny over the holiday weekend has been identified as a 22-yar-old East Brunswick man, Kearny police said. Ahmed Mohamed was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 7 where it intersects with the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, known as the “Split,” Saturday night at 9:34 when he was involved in a collision with a rented UHaul van driven by a 69-year-old Kearny man, according to a preliminary crash report.
KEARNY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
KEARNY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PEDESTRIAN SAFETY TIPS

This summer we have had an abundance of serious and fatal pedestrian accidents. Stafford Police Department shared the following tips to help keep us safe. Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility, whether you are walking or driving. As a reminder, here are some pedestrian safety tips:. Keep your heads up!...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: STREET FIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES??

Emergency personnel are heading to the 200 block of Dumont for a street fight with multiple individuals. Caller advises the assailants are intoxicated and there are brass knuckles involved in the fight. When police arrived on scene it was unfounded and declared it a false call. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE: SUSPICIOUS MALE...
DUMONT, NJ
ocscanner.news

COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB

Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
COLTS NECK, NJ

