Disney+ Day is Thursday: Exclusive entertainment, special offer for new subscribers and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much MoreMeikhelNew York City, NY
Related
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
disneytips.com
Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!
We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Signage Removed as Transformation to Pixar Hotel Begins
As part of its ongoing transformation, the sign on Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel has been removed. The hotel has had most of its exterior elements removed as it’s being rethemed to the art of Pixar. Currently, only the “Pier” part of the sign has any portion left on...
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
WDW News Today
Guest Posts Video Jumping Over Barricade into Futuristic Living Room Scene of Space Mountain Exit￼
In yet another example of Walt Disney World guests blatantly breaking rules, a guest hopped a barricade into a show scene at the exit of Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @embleier posted the video showing herself jumping into one of the show scenes that line the exit ramp of Space Mountain. She takes a seat at a table in a futuristic living room that is supposed to be off-limit to guests.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in World Showcase at EPCOT
A large fire broke out in World Showcase at EPCOT tonight after a performance of “Harmonious.” See a video of the EPCOT fire below. Guests could see the smoke and flames from afar. The exact location of the fire isn’t clear, but it could be at the America Gardens Theatre or Italy Pavilion. The fire could have broken out due to wayward fireworks sparks. It seemed to grow at the end of the show.
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Full Trailer Debuts
Today at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, a full trailer debuted for the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2” during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel. Shortly thereafter, the official Walt Disney Studios account sent the trailer out. As we...
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
Disney+ Day is Back! Here’s a List of Every Perk for Subscribers
In the words of Mickey Mouse, "Oh boy!" Disney+ Day is returning this year with new premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more. The second annual celebration will also include special perks offline for new and existing Disney+ subscribers, as well as for individuals who do not subscribe to the streaming service.
disneytips.com
Impressive New Disney Lounge on the Way for Select Guests
Big news to share! Disney has announced a new Park lounge will be making its way to Disneyland Resort in California for Disney Vacation Club Members as part of their “Membership Magic” perks. We previously shared the news that the Top for the World Lounge at Disney’s Contemporary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Train Track Sections Assembled for Walt Disney World Railroad, Hotel Holiday Season Discounts for Disney+ Subscribers, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Model Revealed, & More: Daily Recap (9/8/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Walt Disney Animation's 2023 Movie Announced At D23 Expo Has A Huge Connection To Disney's History
Next year is a massive one for the history of the Walt Disney Company. After all, it was all the way back in 1923 that Walt and Roy O. Disney founded the studio, which makes 2023 the massive conglomerate's 100th anniversary. Naturally, there is going to be a whole lot of celebrating going on in many different forms – but one special way that the occasion is being marked is on the big screen with the release of Walt Disney Animation Studio's Wish, a new film that was just announced this afternoon at D23 Expo 2022.
Bob Chapek Tells D23 Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Expanding Again; Evolving Disney+ & Other Platforms So Viewers Are “Part Of The Action”
There’s going to be a lot more of Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains at Disneyland and a lot more interaction on Disney+, said Bob Chapek today, kicking off 2022’s D23 Expo. Speaking at the start of the now traditional Disney Legends Awards ceremony at the Anaheim confab, the clearly pumped House of Mouse CEO told attendees that the just opened Avengers Campus at the theme park’s California Adventure will be adding a third attraction. “The Marvel team continues to expand its Cinematic Universe, and Avengers Campus is going to grow right along with it, Chapek said Friday. “So today, I’m excited...
WDW News Today
New D23 Expo Munchlings Plush, Color Me Courtney Tiana Collection, World of Wakanda Collection, and ‘Star Wars’ Guided by the Light Collection Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As D23 Expo 2022 kicks off in California, merchandise collections launched at the expo are now available on shopDisney. This merchandise includes the new Disney Munchlings plush, Color Me Courtney’s Tiana collection, “Black Panther” World of Wakanda collection, and Ashley Eckstein’s “Star Wars” Guided by the Light collection.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0