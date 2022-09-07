Disney+ Day is Thursday: Exclusive entertainment, special offer for new subscribers and more

Next year is a massive one for the history of the Walt Disney Company. After all, it was all the way back in 1923 that Walt and Roy O. Disney founded the studio, which makes 2023 the massive conglomerate's 100th anniversary. Naturally, there is going to be a whole lot of celebrating going on in many different forms – but one special way that the occasion is being marked is on the big screen with the release of Walt Disney Animation Studio's Wish, a new film that was just announced this afternoon at D23 Expo 2022.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO