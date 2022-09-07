Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
delawarepublic.org
Dover-Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization urges better uses of rail-adjacent land
The Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) released recommendations on Wednesday urging the county’s towns and cities to preserve land along the Delmarva Central Railroad for industrial uses that could spur economic development. The group hopes to preserve what land remains after years of neglecting the railroad’s potential as...
NBC Philadelphia
Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia
Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
WDEL 1150AM
Members of Wilmington City Council leery of proposed expanded eminent domain powers
A State House bill that would have given Wilmington extra powers to acquire vacant and abandoned properties through eminent domain received scrutiny from Wilmington City Council Wednesday evening. House Bill 458 was introduced on June 7 by State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington), which would specifically give the City of Wilmington...
delawarepublic.org
New Wilmington library a step closer to reality
A sales agreement announced earlier this week means a new Wilmington library location is on its way. Gov. John Carney announced the sales agreement for land to house a new Wilmington Library at 3905 North Market Street - the current site of the vintage Saab dealership. It provides enough land...
Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party
A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County’s White Creek Next in Line for Dredging
An emergency dredge project at the Murderkill River in Kent County has been completed ahead of schedule. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, its Shoreline and Waterway Management Section will take on another navigability restoration project on White Creek in Sussex County. The White Creek project is being put out for bids.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
delawarepublic.org
Appoquinimink raises 9/11 Remembrance Flag, encourages other state entities to do the same
The Appoquinimink School District raised a 9/11 Remembrance Flag Friday morning, and celebrated a bill encouraging other districts to do the same. Appoquinimink became Delaware’s first school district to raise 9/11 flags at every school in 2017. But Senate Bill 278, sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, encourages other state government buildings to display the 9/11 flag at half mast beneath the American flag each year on or around the day.
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
See How This West Grove Company Declared Freedom from Electric Grid
Sycamore International in West Grove.Image via TerraSol Energies. West Grove-based Sycamore International declared freedom from the electric grid last month after the company installed a new battery storage system to support its rooftop solar system, writes Andrew Maykuth for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Crews Responding To Shooting In Newark, Incident Not Under Control
This story has been updated. New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Police Evacuate Recycling Center After Police Chase
At around 6:00 several readers reported that over a dozen police officers surround the Delaware Recycling Center at 1101 Lambson Lane in New Castle. Rescue crews have been dispatched to assist the police. Fire dispatch indicates that a subject jumped into a chute in a machine and has become trapped.
