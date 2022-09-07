ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water announce Fall 2022 and 2023 Season lineup

By , Damon, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
The Blue Hawk at Six Flags Over Georgia. Special

Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water announced the event lineup for the 2023 season.

Parks are introducing exciting, new festivals like Spirits of Spring in March, Coaster Fest in June and Kids Fest in July, as well as the return of guest-favorites like Dive in Movies, Brews & Bites, Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park.

Six Flags Over Georgia’s event lineup for the remainder of 2022

The new Kids Boo Fest will be select days Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Younger ghosts and ghouls are invited to dress up and enjoy family-friendly, fall-themed activities, like trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating.Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, will be select nights Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Once the sun goes down, the ghouls come out. The event will feature haunted houses, scare zones and monstrous live shows.DC Super Hero Run will be Sept. 18. Guests can represent their favorite super hero as they take on the 5K experience inside the park.The new Veterans Weekend, Nov. 12-13, will honor Veterans and active military personal over Veterans Day Weekend with complimentary admission and special surprises.Holiday in the Park, select dates from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, will feature the park transformed into a magical wonderland, complete with festive holiday shows and millions of lights.

Events coming to Six Flags Over Georgia for the 2023 season

Spring Break, April 1-9, will have surprises and the park’s line-up of thrill rides and coasters.The new Spirits of Spring, weekends from April 29 through May 7, will celebrate spring with a mix of spirits and food.The new Coaster Fest, weekdays June 12-16, will give coaster enthusiasts the chance to get up close and personal with some of the coasters, featuring exclusive ride times, photo opportunities and Q&A sessions with park officials.July 4th Fest, from July 1-4, will celebrate Independence Day with an explosive nightly fireworks display, a unique VIP experience and patriotic delights.The new Kids Fest, July 22-30, will close out summer vacation with a special event created just for kids and families. It will feature character meet and greets, dance parties and fun surprises.Brews & Bites will be weekends, Aug. 26 through Sept. 4.Kids Boo Fest will be select days, Sept. 16 through Oct. 29.Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, will be select nights, Sept. 16 through Oct. 29.Veterans Weekend will be Nov. 11-12.Holiday in the Park will be select dates, Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.

Events coming to Six Flags White Water for the 2023 season

The new Dive in Movies, select dates in June and July, will feature a movie right from the comfort of the Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool.The new Ice Cream Festival, July 14-16, is a celebration for ice cream connoisseurs on National Ice Cream Day with desserts from vendors serving the sweetest specialty frozen creations.The new Kids Fest will be weekends, July 22-30.

For more information, visit sixflags.com .

