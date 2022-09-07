ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Downtown Morehead City gets $25,000 grant from Duke Energy

By Kathryn Metts, Downtown Morehead City, Inc.
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZGJd_0hluEMwZ00

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Duke Energy Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Hometown Revitalization Grant. Downtown Morehead City, Inc. was chosen as one of the 20 non-profit organizations that have been selected to distribute these grant funds back into the downtown small business community.

Derrick Remer, Community Relations and District Manager with Duke Energy, presented the DMC, Inc. board members, staff, and town officials with a check last week.

“Local storefronts and businesses are the heartbeat of towns across our service territory,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Last year’s inaugural Hometown Revitalization grants showed us the difference that strategic grants can make for towns throughout North Carolina. We’re honored to partner with local nonprofits and businesses to help build more vibrant communities.”

Duke Energy provides $500,000 in grants for small businesses to support vibrant downtowns across North Carolina

“Downtown Morehead City, Inc. is very grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for the opportunity to support our small businesses through the NC Hometown Revitalization Grant,” said Lisa Rueh, executive director with Downtown Morehead City, Inc. “Our independently owned businesses are the core of our downtown community.”

Downtown businesses that qualify will have the opportunity to apply for the grant beginning in October. Grants will be awarded by January 2023. Businesses must have a storefront presence between 4th and 18th Streets in Morehead City and have less than 50 employees.

“This generous investment in our downtown will benefit and strengthen our small businesses whose owners have faced several years of difficult challenges – from hurricanes to the pandemic, and the impact left by both,” said Tony Holloway, board chair of Downtown Morehead City, Inc.

For more detailed information on the grant, please visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Morehead City, NC
Business
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
WNCT

Division of Marine Fisheries announces scoping period for striped mullet

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Division of Marine Fisheries is developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. The division will hold a public scoping period Sept. 26 to Oct. 7 to solicit public input on potential management strategies for the upcoming amendment and discuss stakeholder priorities. Scoping is the best opportunity […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
BEAUFORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc Inc Board#Duke Energy#Hometown Revitalization#Businesse
thewashingtondailynews.com

Results of county health assessment announced

JaNell Octigan with the Beaufort County Public Health Department provided Beaufort County commissioners with information about the health of the county at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The data she presented showed statistics from the last four years. Octigan, MPH, is a preparedness coordinator and human services planner...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WNCT

First phase of Surf City Enhancement Project underway

SURF CITY, N.C (WNCT) – The first phase of the Surf City Enhancement Project is underway. Town officials said they are excited to see how the project will pan out. It includes concrete stamping and seating for people who live and visit. Officials added the phases will continue into the spring, and the goal is […]
SURF CITY, NC
wcti12.com

NCDOT responds to questions about Trent River bridge

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, an 18-wheeler slammed into the concrete barrier and fell over the edge. This is the second accident like it in a matter of months in Craven County. Next week, the NCDOT crew in New Bern will repair their second bridge in...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Topsail Beach reports third drowning of summer

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials said a man was pulled from the rough waters but died on the beach during a rescue attempt on Tuesday. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the victim, Nicholas Farley, 41, was visiting with family from Ohio when the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Two people on […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WNCT

Several local events will commemorate day of 9/11 attacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is Sunday. Several events throughout Eastern North Carolina will commemorate the anniversary. Several of those events are listed below. If you know of a local event that isn’t listed, please email us at newsdesk@wnct.com. GREENVILLE A National Day of Service and Remembrance will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child

RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

‘Sword of a lifetime’ caught off Morehead City coast is state record

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man’s massive swordfish catch has been certified as a new state record. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Cary Carney caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off of the Morehead City coast on Aug. 21. He was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney, in roughly 1,300-foot-deep water when they found the “sword of a lifetime.”
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy