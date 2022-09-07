ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

The Florida Economic Club of Tampa Bay’s Community Leader Social provided Mayor Ken Welch the chance to discuss pressing issues in St. Petersburg. The club’s community leader socials are a regional affair as they alternate monthly locations between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. During Wednesday night’s event, held at Sea Salt St. Pete, Welch offered his latest thoughts on Albert Whitted Airport, Tropicana Field redevelopment – including the city’s stadium funding advantage over Tampa – and the need to maintain affordable and workforce housing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: The Gulfport Casino

There’s one question Gulfport Casino manager Justin Shea gets asked more than any other: Where are the slot machines?. The word casino means gathering place, he politely tells guests at the towering, lime green, 88-year-old dance hall at the edge of Boca Ciega Bay. It’s derived from the Italian for little house. “We’ve never had gaming here in the Historic Ballroom, but we are a true casino. An original casino.”
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Swiss company to open regional Tampa HQ

September 8, 2022 - Inpeco, a Switzerland-based company specializing in clinical lab automation, is planning to open a regional headquarters in Tampa. The company’s initial plans include leasing 2,650 square feet of space at CAMLS in downtown Tampa to house its financial, quality, people and talent, and business operations teams of 15 employees, according to a press release. “Tampa is a thriving metropolitan area and its downtown core is packed with leading healthcare institutions conducting groundbreaking research, developing new technologies, and training the healthcare leaders of tomorrow,” Maricel Roberts, president and managing director at Inpeco, said in the release. “Our upcoming partnership with CAMLS is a true synergy of disciplines and common vision of innovating and improving delivery of care and we are beyond excited to join this community.” The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council assisted Inpeco in selecting its Tampa location.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$7.7B fund, after moving from NYC to St. Pete, expands research team

ARK Investment Management, which moved its headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg last year, has announced plans to significantly grow its research department. The company, which manages $7.76 billion in assets, promoted ARK Director of Research Brett Winton to the role of chief futurist, according to a statement. The firm also promoted four senior research analysts to director roles and hired five research associates, the release adds.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects

Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Brick Street Farms named as a GrowFL finalist

September 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Brick Street Farms, known for converting shipping containers to urban farming units, has been named as one of GrowFL's Companies to Watch. GrowFL recognizes second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. Another Pinellas County-based company, My Employment Options, was also named on the list. The finalists were selected from more than 400 nominations from throughout Florida and will complete a second-round application and undergo a final round of judging before the top 50 companies are selected. GrowFL will host its annual awards celebration on Feb. 23 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Signed, sealed, delivered: Talking with artist Tes One

St. Petersburg got its first taste of painter/muralist Leon Bedore’s work in the early 1990s. The Pinellas County Center for the Arts student was a graffiti artist, a kid with a bagful of spray cans, creating kamikaze style in public places. That’s when he took on his tag, Tes One. The name didn’t really mean anything – it looked cool, and it sprayed out fast.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D

Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete

St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

How should St. Pete spend oil spill funding?

Over 11 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded, St. Petersburg received an additional $1.063 million in settlement money; now, the city is trying to put it to good use. On April 20, 2010, the drilling platform caught fire and eventually sank into the Gulf of Mexico, about 40...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Mother Kombucha earns B Corp certification

September 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Mother Kombucha announced the company earned B Corp certification Wednesday for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance. According to the release, women-owned Mother Kombucha is the fastest growing kombucha brewery in Florida and uses regeneratively farmed organic fair trade teas. It also composts all food waste with local community gardens and offers home brewing workshops. “As our business grows, so does the opportunity and the responsibility to effect positive change and magnify our impact,” said Tonya Donati, founder and CEO.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

