stpetecatalyst.com
More Mayor: Welch talks airport, Rays at private event
The Florida Economic Club of Tampa Bay’s Community Leader Social provided Mayor Ken Welch the chance to discuss pressing issues in St. Petersburg. The club’s community leader socials are a regional affair as they alternate monthly locations between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. During Wednesday night’s event, held at Sea Salt St. Pete, Welch offered his latest thoughts on Albert Whitted Airport, Tropicana Field redevelopment – including the city’s stadium funding advantage over Tampa – and the need to maintain affordable and workforce housing.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Gulfport Casino
There’s one question Gulfport Casino manager Justin Shea gets asked more than any other: Where are the slot machines?. The word casino means gathering place, he politely tells guests at the towering, lime green, 88-year-old dance hall at the edge of Boca Ciega Bay. It’s derived from the Italian for little house. “We’ve never had gaming here in the Historic Ballroom, but we are a true casino. An original casino.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Swiss company to open regional Tampa HQ
September 8, 2022 - Inpeco, a Switzerland-based company specializing in clinical lab automation, is planning to open a regional headquarters in Tampa. The company’s initial plans include leasing 2,650 square feet of space at CAMLS in downtown Tampa to house its financial, quality, people and talent, and business operations teams of 15 employees, according to a press release. “Tampa is a thriving metropolitan area and its downtown core is packed with leading healthcare institutions conducting groundbreaking research, developing new technologies, and training the healthcare leaders of tomorrow,” Maricel Roberts, president and managing director at Inpeco, said in the release. “Our upcoming partnership with CAMLS is a true synergy of disciplines and common vision of innovating and improving delivery of care and we are beyond excited to join this community.” The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council assisted Inpeco in selecting its Tampa location.
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
businessobserverfl.com
$7.7B fund, after moving from NYC to St. Pete, expands research team
ARK Investment Management, which moved its headquarters from New York City to St. Petersburg last year, has announced plans to significantly grow its research department. The company, which manages $7.76 billion in assets, promoted ARK Director of Research Brett Winton to the role of chief futurist, according to a statement. The firm also promoted four senior research analysts to director roles and hired five research associates, the release adds.
businessobserverfl.com
Population surge leads to developers shifting approach to mixed-use projects
Key takeaway: The retail real estate sector continues to evolve, with the latest trend being projects that mix multifamily with retail in new ways. Core challenge: In a shift from the early days of the pandemic, several retailers report landlords are using newfound leverage to hold out for higher rents and tougher terms.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Brick Street Farms named as a GrowFL finalist
September 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Brick Street Farms, known for converting shipping containers to urban farming units, has been named as one of GrowFL's Companies to Watch. GrowFL recognizes second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. Another Pinellas County-based company, My Employment Options, was also named on the list. The finalists were selected from more than 400 nominations from throughout Florida and will complete a second-round application and undergo a final round of judging before the top 50 companies are selected. GrowFL will host its annual awards celebration on Feb. 23 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando.
stpetecatalyst.com
Signed, sealed, delivered: Talking with artist Tes One
St. Petersburg got its first taste of painter/muralist Leon Bedore’s work in the early 1990s. The Pinellas County Center for the Arts student was a graffiti artist, a kid with a bagful of spray cans, creating kamikaze style in public places. That’s when he took on his tag, Tes One. The name didn’t really mean anything – it looked cool, and it sprayed out fast.
Blackbrick Chinese restaurant sets Tampa opening date, Black Cattle Burger Co. debuts in St. Pete, and more local foodie news
Black Radish St. Pete is having a Cuban kitchen pop-up, too.
businessobserverfl.com
One of area’s biggest construction companies moves after four decades downtown
Creative Contractors, one of the largest commercial construction firms in the area, has moved into a new space after spending the past 40 years in downtown Clearwater. The company’s new location is a 14,200-square-foot building on a 5.5-acre site Creative Contractors built for itself. The building is off of...
thatssotampa.com
TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D
Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete
St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Great jazz shows, Thundermother opening for Scorpions, and more.
stpetecatalyst.com
How should St. Pete spend oil spill funding?
Over 11 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded, St. Petersburg received an additional $1.063 million in settlement money; now, the city is trying to put it to good use. On April 20, 2010, the drilling platform caught fire and eventually sank into the Gulf of Mexico, about 40...
Beach Beacon
Howard Alan Events, American Craft Endeavors unveil art and craft festivals
It may still feel like one of the hottest summers on record, but fall is only a few weeks away. For some, Labor Day weekend marks the shift in seasons, but most won’t officially declare the end of summer until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. While the seasonal...
stpetecatalyst.com
Mother Kombucha earns B Corp certification
September 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Mother Kombucha announced the company earned B Corp certification Wednesday for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance. According to the release, women-owned Mother Kombucha is the fastest growing kombucha brewery in Florida and uses regeneratively farmed organic fair trade teas. It also composts all food waste with local community gardens and offers home brewing workshops. “As our business grows, so does the opportunity and the responsibility to effect positive change and magnify our impact,” said Tonya Donati, founder and CEO.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
31 years ago: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla — The last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Tampa was little more than three decades ago. In the clip, Elizabeth's yacht docks at Harbour Island, and soon after she touches Tampa soil, she is promptly greeted by Tampa's first female Mayor Sandra Freedman. The queen was met...
