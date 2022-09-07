Julia Deaver, founder of Utah’s 40 over 40, came to GTU alongside Sarah Belzer, one of the nominees of 40 over 40, to talk about her inspiration to start the program. Wanting to highlight and honor fabulous women over 40 through out The Beehive State, Deaver felt this was a great way to showcase talented and intelligent women who hadn’t been recognized. Belzer, founder of Coconu, was out of the workplace for over 20 years and rejoined after raising a family. Deaver and Belzer want to inspire others and show that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. Belzer refers to joining the workforce as “the second act.” The duo says there are options for women and many mentors and there is no need to be intimated. Many of the skills one has in the home can be translated in the business world. “It’s never too late to go back to school, start a new hobby, [or] get back into business. We need women especially over 40 with their wisdom and experience.” said Belzer. The event will take place on Sept. 9 at The Grand America Hotel and GTU host Nice DeGering will be presenting.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO