The Justice Files: New book sheds new light on the deaths of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A famous outlaw may have died here in Salt Lake City, while his partner–who was born in Beaver–also lived beyond previously thought. That’s the discovery of local author Dr. Steve Lacy who claimed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid didn’t die in South America in a shoot out with the […]
upr.org
Revisiting 'American Injustice': wrongful conviction on Thursday's Access Utah
In the past thirty years, more than 2,700 innocent American prisoners - their combined prison sentences adding up to nearly 25,000 years - have been exonerated and freed. In his new book “American Injustice,” criminal defense attorney and civil rights lawyer David Rudolf says that this number represents only a small fraction of Americans wrongfully convicted annually. Join us on this episode of Access Utah, as we discuss this issue with David Rudolf.
ABC 4
Utah’s 40 over 40
Julia Deaver, founder of Utah’s 40 over 40, came to GTU alongside Sarah Belzer, one of the nominees of 40 over 40, to talk about her inspiration to start the program. Wanting to highlight and honor fabulous women over 40 through out The Beehive State, Deaver felt this was a great way to showcase talented and intelligent women who hadn’t been recognized. Belzer, founder of Coconu, was out of the workplace for over 20 years and rejoined after raising a family. Deaver and Belzer want to inspire others and show that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. Belzer refers to joining the workforce as “the second act.” The duo says there are options for women and many mentors and there is no need to be intimated. Many of the skills one has in the home can be translated in the business world. “It’s never too late to go back to school, start a new hobby, [or] get back into business. We need women especially over 40 with their wisdom and experience.” said Belzer. The event will take place on Sept. 9 at The Grand America Hotel and GTU host Nice DeGering will be presenting.
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
upr.org
Utahns recognized for diversity and inclusion work by Living Color Awards
Twenty-two Utahns have been recognized for their efforts to make Utah a more diverse and inclusive place to live, work and play. This year’s Living Color Awards, sponsored by Living Color Utah and Utah Business magazine, will honor the awardees at the fourth annual Living Color Gala on Friday, September 9 from 5-8:30 p.m.
Utah Flag Task Force announces 20 finalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY – This past Thursday the Utah State Flag Task Force, headed by Governor Spencer Cox, revealed 20 final designs to replace Utah’s current flag. The task force […]
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
kuer.org
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems
As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
KSLTV
Utah leaders react to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders have commented Thursday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, following a more than 70-year reign of the United Kingdom. Gov. Spencer Cox wrote, “For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served her people with strength,...
utahstories.com
September 2022 Events and Activities in Utah
Sandy City Horse Parade. Held starting at 9am at 70 E 8760 S, Sandy. After the parde the Sandy City Heritage Festival will be held at the Historic Main Street Park, 90 E 8720 S from 11am to 2pm. This is a free family event and all are invited. September...
upr.org
Utah State Fair hosting “All You Can Eat” ice cream event
An “All You Can Eat” ice cream event will be held at this month’s Utah State Fair. Between 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, fair attendees can visit the Dairy West Ice Cream Festival tent and eat as much ice cream as their heart desires for just $3. All proceeds from the event will go to the Utah Food Bank.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Feds complete removal of Native American slur from Utah landmarks
The Department of Interior has completed renaming nearly 650 geographic landmarks, including 50 Utah landmarks, that once featured a Native American slur
Utah installs new finance officer at public school run by polygamous sect
A public school run by the polygamous Kingston group received a new finance officer appointed by the state on Thursday as it continues to spend taxpayer dollars on family businesses.
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Unwanted pet fish being found in Utah waters, says DWR
UTAH, — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a statement on Thursday reminding the public it is illegal to release their unwanted pet fish or move fish caught from […]
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
KSLTV
Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies
SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
Herald-Journal
Not cool enough for school: CCSD parents raise concerns
Cache County School District kept its regular school schedule over the past week despite the intense heat that swept through Cache Valley, leaving some parents concerned. According to Campbell Scientific’s weather station’s website, high temperatures in Logan reached above 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
