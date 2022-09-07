Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
CBS 58
Culver's and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancée, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
WSAW
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
wpr.org
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
nbc15.com
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths. With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT. |. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school...
nbc15.com
Another rainy weekend ahead
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in. Tomorrow...
Can Wisconsin Drivers Park Correctly Or Are These People Just Plain Bad?
Let's be honest, bad parking jobs happen everywhere. However, what is in Wisconsin's water that makes some of these drivers fail miserably at parking their vehicles? Are they in a rush? Do you think their car is more important than others? Are they visually impaired?. Just so nobody in Wisconsin...
When Wisconsin’s Fall Colors Expected to Be Their Most Beautiful in 2022
TV meteorologists say Fall began on September 1st and the calendar says the most photogenic season starts on the 22nd. See when 2022's best colors arrive. When Fall Colors in Wisconsin Will Be Their Most Beautiful in 2022. Your fall photos must have the perfect background and Wisconsin is one...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?
A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
wpr.org
'People are just driving more recklessly': Wisconsin on track for 4th straight year with more traffic deaths
Wisconsinites are speeding more and wearing their seat belts less. The state is on track to see more traffic deaths this year than in 2021, which would mark the fourth straight year of increases. Speaking with Kate Archer Kent on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" on Friday, David Pabst...
Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway
This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
wisfarmer.com
Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers
Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
