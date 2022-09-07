ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving

A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
PEMBINE, WI
nbc15.com

Another rainy weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in. Tomorrow...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway

This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Tobacco once an important crop for Wisconsin growers

Not too long ago, I received an email from Perry K. who asked this question: “Recently I witnessed tobacco harvesting near Platteville. My very old recollection was that tobacco grown in Wisconsin was specifically used as the outer wrapper for cigars. Is my memory fading? Or is this tobacco just normal cigarette tobacco? Thank you for your time, Perry K.”
WISCONSIN STATE

