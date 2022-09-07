Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales

Read full article on original website
Air filters in high demand as smoky skies move into the Bay Area after extended heat wave
The smoky haze spreading across the Bay Area Friday is bringing back memories of the heavy, orange smoke that shrouded the area two years ago to the day because of massive wildfires.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Paradise Post
A ‘noticeable’ cooldown is coming, even as Bay Area heat wave hits 100s one final time
A ferocious Bay Area heat wave that set records and swallowed up with ease the region’s natural coolant will cease to reign over the region on Friday. “The far interiors and the usual really hot places will probably still see triple-digits Friday, but you’re not going to see any 115s or 110s,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said. “It’s going to be a cooldown that’s noticeable, even in the hottest places.”
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Residents Demand Answers After Four Nights of Power Outages
The sweltering heat triggered a number of power outages around the Bay Area this week. The South Bay has been hit the hardest and after four nights of outages, the city of Morgan Hill is demanding answers. Mobile stop signs near intersections were still out Friday. They were put there...
Silicon Valley
Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery
SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down
(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
diablomag.com
Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple
How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
SFist
Developer Barreling Forward With $1 Billion Van Ness Office-Condo High-Rise, Despite Office Market Being in Toilet
The 47-story development at 30 Van Ness is actually going to be called Hayes Point. And its developers are being called crazy for building office space in the current slump, but they’re rolling up the Brink's truck anyway. The old saying “Follow the money” is usually used when speculating...
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
socketsite.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
Morgan Hill Times
Thousands lose power due to failing equipment
California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
TheAlmanac
