News Channel Nebraska
Semi-tractor-trailer rollover involves livestock in Keith County
OGALLALA - The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department responded to a rollover accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer hauling livestock at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday in Keith County. The fire department said they had to cut into the trailer to free approximately 50 head of cattle. The livestock were transported to Ogallala Livestock. Staff members used portable corrals and personnel on horseback to keep escaped livestock from entering the roadway.
ksal.com
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas
Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
