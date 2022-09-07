OGALLALA - The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department responded to a rollover accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer hauling livestock at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday in Keith County. The fire department said they had to cut into the trailer to free approximately 50 head of cattle. The livestock were transported to Ogallala Livestock. Staff members used portable corrals and personnel on horseback to keep escaped livestock from entering the roadway.

