NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO