Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built. “This visit reinforced the need for us to protect every drop of South Platte River water we can,” […] The post Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
New online farmers market opens in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After two years of operation in McCook, Heritage Local Co. has expanded into North Platte and celebrated with a grand opening on Thursday. Heritage Local Co. owner, Paula Sandberg, calls the business a “farmers market for the 21st century”. Local farmers and ranchers can sign up to sell their products via the online market, instead of having to sit out in the sun all morning to make sales. Consumers can order the fresh food online and have the groceries brought directly to their car.
Wreckless motorcycle driver wanted by police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle has the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Police Department requesting aid from the public in identifying the rider who took law enforcement on the pursuit across at least two counties. The driver is wanted for speeding more than...
News Channel Nebraska
Semi-tractor-trailer rollover involves livestock in Keith County
OGALLALA - The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department responded to a rollover accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer hauling livestock at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday in Keith County. The fire department said they had to cut into the trailer to free approximately 50 head of cattle. The livestock were transported to Ogallala Livestock. Staff members used portable corrals and personnel on horseback to keep escaped livestock from entering the roadway.
