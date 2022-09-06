ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

miami.edu

Looking for ways to get involved on campus?

When Carly Payne began her undergraduate studies at the University of Miami, she sought ways to meet her peers, develop her leadership skills, and discover her passions. So, Payne began getting involved with student organizations. “Trying to get involved early on in your time as a student is ideal,” said...
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

New UHealth medical center to rise in North Miami

Sporting white hardhats and handling gold-painted shovels, University of Miami President Julio Frenk and a host of University, UHealth, local government, and business leaders tossed spadefuls of orange-and-green sand onto the artificial turf, their symbolic effort marking the launch of construction for UHealth at SoLé Mia, the new world-class medical center in North Miami.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Endowed gift creates new entrepreneurs hub for University of Miami students

Entrepreneurial energy across industries like technology, trade, and venture capitalism is bolstering Miami’s status as an international hotspot with a thriving business climate. The city has emerged as a leading region in the nation for new businesses, especially as startup activity boomed during the pandemic. Helping to foster the same entrepreneurial momentum at the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School, alumnus Dean M. Fogel, B.B.A. ’70, has made a significant gift to establish a new facility for entrepreneurship, named in his honor as the Dean M. Fogel Entrepreneurs Hub.
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Professor Scheffler Publishes Essay

Professor Gabriel Scheffler recently published an essay in The Regulatory Review, which is put out by the Penn Program on Regulation, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. The essay, “Private Standards and the Benzene Case,” was co-written with Cary Coglianese of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and discusses a classic Supreme Court case, highlighting the impact and importance of private standards for regulated entities.
MIAMI, FL
1010 Brickell Ave Rental

