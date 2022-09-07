ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

CBS Sports

Tom Brady faces pressure to produce behind Buccaneers' suspect offensive line: Here's what the numbers say

Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, recruiting profile, more about Florida QB

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could end up being one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. After flashing his immense potential while splitting time with Emory Jones last season, Richardson emphatically introduced himself as the Gators' full-time starter against then-No. 7 Utah in Week 1. He threw for 168 yards and ran for 106 more, including three rushing scores, to lead Florida past the Utes in a thrilling season-opening victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL

