Ex-Saints coach Sean Payton's pick to win NFC South? Of course, it's not Tom Brady's team.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton, now an analyst for Fox Sports' NFL pregame show, is sticking by his old team for the NFC South.
Tom Brady faces pressure to produce behind Buccaneers' suspect offensive line: Here's what the numbers say
Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.
Look: La'el Collins Buys Lunch For Joe Burrow, Bengals O-Linemen Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
The Bengals completely remade their offensive line this offseason when they signed La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa in free agency. They also took Cordell Volson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. All four guys will start alongside Jonah Williams in Sunday's season opener against the...
Former HC Sean Payton believes Saints will dethrone Buccaneers for NFC South crown
Sean Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season, transitioning to a job with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for the 2022 NFL season. While technically a member of the media now, it's clear where Payton's allegiance lies when it comes to the rivalry between the Saints and defending NFC South champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Jameis Winston has been 'foaming at the mouth' for Saints return; it's finally time
If you asked Jameis Winston about his feelings on finally returning after a long road and recovery from his knee injury, you’d hear the word grateful, or a note about his star teammates. But those teammates say it better.
Saints 2022 Season Predictions From the SNN Staff
Our SNN writers predict the New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Season outcome.
Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, recruiting profile, more about Florida QB
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could end up being one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. After flashing his immense potential while splitting time with Emory Jones last season, Richardson emphatically introduced himself as the Gators' full-time starter against then-No. 7 Utah in Week 1. He threw for 168 yards and ran for 106 more, including three rushing scores, to lead Florida past the Utes in a thrilling season-opening victory.
