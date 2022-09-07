ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates go quietly in twinbill against Mets

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTKUI_0hluCdgO00
Pirates manager Derek Shelton (left) takes the ball from starting pitcher Johan Oviedo during the second inning of the second game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at PNC Park.

If the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to split their doubleheader with the New York Mets, they needed to fare better against the starting pitcher in the nightcap than they did in the matinee.

And with a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner on the mound for the Mets, the odds of that happening were nearly impossible.

After Chris Bassitt struck out 10 Pirates in a 5-1 win Wednesday afternoon, Jacob deGrom whiffed eight more in tossing seven shutout innings in a 10-0 win in the nightcap at PNC Park.

It was the 15th shutout of the season for the Pirates, who allowed 10 or more runs for the 12th time and lost by double digits for the eighth time.

The Pirates got into early deficits after the Mets had four-run innings in each game, scoring on back-to-back home runs off Bryse Wilson in the fourth inning of the first game and erratic pitching by Johan Oviedo in the second inning of the second game.

“You give up four runs and you face deGrom, you’re really putting yourself in a hole,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He was good. He executed the fastball. The fastball was really good, and the slider was why he’s one of the best pitchers in the game. So, yeah, we definitely can’t spot people.”

Where deGrom allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out eight on 91 pitches in seven innings, Oviedo had a rough outing in his second start for the Pirates.

Working on a new grip on his fastball, the right-hander walked five of the 11 batters he faced, including three consecutive with two outs in the second inning and Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded for a 1-0 Mets lead. It only went downhill from there. Eduardo Escobar scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. After Pete Alonso drew a walk — he didn’t even realize it was a full count — on Oviedo’s 57th pitch, Shelton turned to lefty Eric Stout. Francisco Lindor promptly smacked a two-run double to right off Stout for a 4-0 Mets lead.

“One of my goals today was to try to be as good as he is,” Oviedo said of deGrom. “I tried to put my plan in the first place and try development. Of course, I want to be next to him and go seven, but I tried to put my priorities first and the priority is the team first. Just try to do what I can control and that was it.”

The Mets added two more runs against Zach Thompson in the third, when Lindor doubled off Bryan Reynolds’ glove in deep center to score James McCann to make it 5-0 and Jeff McNeil singled to right to score Alonso and Lindor for a 7-0 lead.

Tyler Beede gave up back-to-back doubles to Mark Canha and Tyler Naquin to start the seventh, and Escobar followed with a single to score Naquin to run it to 9-0. The Mets added another run in the eighth, when Daniel Vogelbach singled to score McNeil for a 10-0 lead.

Searching for positive, Shelton was impressed with how Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds started by hitting singles in the first inning before deGrom locked in and retired the next 12 batters before walking Jack Suwinski in the fifth. Reynolds singled again in the sixth.

“As screwed up as it sounds, you pick the small victories, because, I mean, the slider was electric,” Shelton said. “Hopefully, we don’t see many guys that throw that. So we have to build off some of those things. When you have a guy like him that’s such an outlier, sometimes you realize you’re facing one of the best pitchers in baseball.”

The Pirates used righty reliever Duane Underwood Jr. as an opener in the first game before turning to Wilson for the next six innings. The move backfired when Underwood gave up a leadoff single to Nimmo, who reached on a chopper to third, then advanced to third on Alonso’s double to left and scored on a sacrifice fly by McNeil to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

“With the matchups and what we were going to do with Wilson in terms of times through, we just thought we had a good matchup,” Shelton said. “Duane had one ball that was hit hard. The Alonso ball was hit hard. Nimmo hit the ball off the end of the bat to start it. I thought he did a good job. He threw the ball on the plate. He just made one bat pitch.”

Wilson took over in the second and gave up four runs on seven hits, becoming the eighth Pirates pitcher to throw six innings of relief in franchise history and the first since lefty Kris Johnson did so in his major league debut on Aug. 18, 2013 against Arizona.

Wilson gave up a two-out single to Escobar and a double to Tomas Nido before getting Nimmo to fly out to right in the second. After a 1-2-3 third, Wilson encountered more trouble in a four-run fourth that saw the Mets put four consecutive batters on base.

“It’s kind of disappointing. Keep it together and pitch well then you get a four-batter stretch and they get four runs,” Wilson said. “It’s a little frustrating when that happens. I just got to look at it, take the positives out of it and move on.”

It started when former Pirates desiganted hitter Vogelbach, who was traded to the Mets following the All-Star break in late July for righty reliever Colin Holderman, hit a leadoff bloop single to center. Wilson then hit Canha with a pitch. That put runners on first and second for Naquin, who hit a 400-foot, three-run shot into the visiting bullpen in left-center for his 11th home run and a 4-0 lead.

Escobar followed by sending a 2-1 slider over the Clemente Wall in right field for his 15th homer to make it 5-0. It marked the fifth time this season the Mets have hit back-to-back homers, the first since Starling Marte and Lindor did so on off Jake Odorizzi in the first inning of a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 17.

“The hit-by-pitch to Canha was the one that hurt us,” Shelton said. “We get the three-run homer after that. That’s just something that we have to continue to work on with him is minimizing that inning.”

The Pirates had no answer for Bassitt (13-7), who allowed only two baserunners through the first five innings on singles by Cal Mitchell in the second and Cruz in the fourth. Bassitt struck out the side in the fifth, getting Mitchell and Michael Chavis swinging at curveballs and Tucupita Marcano at a cutter.

“I thought he did a good job,” Shelton said. “He threw some cutters early on that backed up, which actually ended up giving us some trouble. I thought he threw the ball well. He executed. We had some trouble with the curveball. He really executed and did a good job with it, kind of kept us off balance. As the game went on, we did a better job of laying off it.”

Finally, Greg Allen started the sixth inning with a double down the right field line, becoming the first Pirates player to reach second base, and scored on Tyler Heineman’s single to right to make it 5-1. With runners on first and second and a full count, Bassitt got Jack Suwinski to fly out to right to end the inning.

Chavis hit a one-out double off the bottom of the left-field wall in the seventh but Bassitt got Marcano to ground out and froze Allen with a 94-mph four-seamer for his 10th strikeout on his 101st pitch. Bassitt allowed one run on five hits and one walk.

“That’s the thing,” Shelton said. “We have to minimize those bad hitters and … we have to keep the ball in the yard.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Gleyber Torres sends Yankees clear message on Aaron Judge via YES camera

When it comes to Aaron Judge and the Yankees’ talks this offseason, money talks, so talk more bucks. This negotiation is playing out more publicly than the Yankees could’ve ever imagined, even after they went public first with their initial offer minutes before Opening Day, a very smart decision in terms of changing the conversation.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires

Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Derek Shelton
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Mets#Nl
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Golf Digest

SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect

Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
QUEENS, NY
Sportico

Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof

The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The Rays vs. Yankees Game Online

Anyone interested in some Friday night Big Apple baseball? If so, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video and ESPN+!. Tonight’s matchup isn’t just an important game between two AL East rivals, but it’s also Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! You can relive all the highlights from the iconic shortstop’s career by watching Jeter’s endlessly entertaining docuseries The Captain on ESPN.com or ESPN+.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
524
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy