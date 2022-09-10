ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In CT Closes After 20 Years In Business

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago

The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community.

Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

"We want to express our gratitude to our community for supporting our business over the past 20+ years," the announcement reads. "Despite our successes and best efforts, we could not come to a lease agreement with the new property owner. As a result, we were recently put into a position to vacate sooner than expected."

The restaurant, located at 1053 Farmington Ave., was known for its homestyle Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

"This is not our final farewell, as we will be pursuing other opportunities within this community that we love," the owners said. "Stay tuned for more information from your Cugino's family."

News 12

21st annual CT United Ride brings out thousands of bikers

For 21 years, thousands of motorcycle bikers have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 in the annual CT United Ride. "Because of our proximity to New York City, we lost dozens and dozens of our neighbors and family members," says Rep. Jim Himes in the opening remarks of the memorial.
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
