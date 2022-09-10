'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In CT Closes After 20 Years In Business

The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community.

Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

"We want to express our gratitude to our community for supporting our business over the past 20+ years," the announcement reads. "Despite our successes and best efforts, we could not come to a lease agreement with the new property owner. As a result, we were recently put into a position to vacate sooner than expected."

The restaurant, located at 1053 Farmington Ave., was known for its homestyle Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

"This is not our final farewell, as we will be pursuing other opportunities within this community that we love," the owners said. "Stay tuned for more information from your Cugino's family."