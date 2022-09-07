BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.

