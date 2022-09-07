ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Pell City officials hold groundbreaking for new shopping center

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 8, a groundbreaking was held for the Pell City Square, the city’s newest shopping center set to open in late 2023. The 135,000-square-foot center located on Dr. John Haynes Drive will become the largest shopping plaza in the county. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt says this is only the beginning of the next phase of development coming to the area.
PELL CITY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs

Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 8 through Aug. 18

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18. -Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 62 and Florey Street, Vincent. A 2015 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged. Aug. 12. -Drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton to purchase property for proposed hotel project

The city of Clanton is purchasing a piece of property near Interstate 65, Exit 205 in connection with a developer bringing a hotel to town. The property is located on 2000 Big M Boulevard, where Days Inn is located now. “We have a closing date,” Mayor Jeff Mims said during...
CLANTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster students to learn about super citizens program

ALABASTER – Students at Creek View and Meadow View Elementary and Thompson Intermediate schools will have the opportunity to learn more about civic and character-based learning through the Liberty Learning Foundation programs which will kick off Sept. 15-16. The Liberty Learning Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission of empowering younger generations by teaching them civic and character concepts to build a brighter future for the country.
ALABASTER, AL
FOX54 News

Tyson Food donates $2.5 million to member food banks in Alabama

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced today its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America® member food banks, including those in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Gulf Coast, and the Valley. The commitment's goal is to provide greater access to protein in communities facing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Fair cancelled for 2022

COLUMBIANA – The Kiwanis Club of Columbiana announced that this year’s Shelby County Fair is cancelled in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 27. “What we’ll do in the future is up for discussion, but we know we won’t have one this year,” Kiwanis Club of Columbiana President Sid Wheeler said. “The last three years have been dropping off to where it’s not feasible anymore.”
COLUMBIANA, AL
CBS 42

Former White House chef now serving food in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Chef Edwin Scholly spent three decades preparing meals for Presidents and guests at America’s most famous home. Now he’s bringing his White House experience to Tuscaloosa. Scholly is now the executive head chef at Side by Side restaurant at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. He is a big Alabama Crimson […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

