New York City, NY

New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily News

Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train

A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
insideedition.com

Victim in Critical Condition After Random Stabbing in NYC: Police

It was a shocking attack that seems to have been unprovoked. Cops in New York are trying to find a suspect they say is responsible for a random stabbing. The NYPD says a man was walking in Midtown Manhattan just after midnight when he was approached by a random person who displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the man in the abdomen and then fled on foot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a deep wound. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
PORT CHESTER, NY
