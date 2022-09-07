Read full article on original website
Fake DEA agents attack man, force him into his car and drive away, New York cops say
A pair of armed men who identified themselves as DEA agents beat a man, forced him into his own car and drove off in New York City, police say. Authorities are searching for the two fake DEA agents who were seen on surveillance footage during the Aug. 10 incident, NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote Sept. 9 on Twitter.
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
Queens man charged for hiring hitman to kill witness he allegedly attacked with broken glass bottle
A Queens supreme court grand jury indicted a 44-year-old man on Friday for hiring an undercover officer posing as a hitman to kill a witness in his ongoing assault case, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
Armed Men Posing as DEA Agents Carjack New York City Driver
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported today that they are...
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
Unlicensed contractor charged with stealing more than $192K from Windsor Terrace homeowners
A New Jersey man has been indicted on a charge of grand larceny for allegedly taking $192,675 from a Windsor Terrace couple who hired him to perform extensive renovations to their two-family home. No work was performed by the defendant, who is an unlicensed contractor. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified...
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
VIDEO: 12 sought after man beaten, slashed, robbed unprovoked at West Indian Day Parade
The NYPD released chaotic video Friday of the group attacking the 44-year-old victim at Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights during Monday’s festivities.
NYPD cop released from hospital as 2nd teen busted for his violent mugging
NYPD Officer Muhammed Chowdhury stood up from the required wheelchair outside of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Thursday and walked to his cousin’s waiting car.
Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train
A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents get up to 2 years in federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
New York City Woman Charged with Securities Fraud
NEW YORK, NY – the Department of Justice has announced the arrest of a New...
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
Victim in Critical Condition After Random Stabbing in NYC: Police
It was a shocking attack that seems to have been unprovoked. Cops in New York are trying to find a suspect they say is responsible for a random stabbing. The NYPD says a man was walking in Midtown Manhattan just after midnight when he was approached by a random person who displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the man in the abdomen and then fled on foot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with a deep wound. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
