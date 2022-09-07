Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
Former OPRF student returns as a dean
With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
enewspf.com
Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus
The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
oakpark.com
OPRF’s ‘step’ backward
Over decades this page has been critical of so-called “step increases” built into the salary structures of public school teachers. These are “I’m still breathing” pay hikes paid out annually to teachers in most districts simply on the basis of longevity. Initially we opposed step...
thefirstward.net
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit
In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
Students could be the key to easing teacher shortage, school District 214 hopes
School District 214 hopes students can ease its teacher shortage. The school district includes Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village, and has partnered with Eastern Illinois University and National Louis University to provide teacher training.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Evanston alderman proposes expanding public nudity ordinance to remove gender
An alderman in Evanston is proposing expanding the city's public nudity ordinance to allow women, trans and non-binary people to go topless.
Washington Examiner
Lightfoot says she won't change tactics despite losing council members
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will not change how she conducts business in the wake of several alderpeople saying they would not seek reelection. Over the past few weeks, over a dozen Chicago City Council members have decided to retire or pursue other positions...
Chicago Public Schools student fatally shot in Hyde Park: police
The teen was in some kind of “altercation” around noon with the occupants of a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, police said. Two people exited the vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the teen, police said.
oakpark.com
Oak Park man notches prestigious fellowship
A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected an Oak Park man to be part of its 2023 cohort. Timothy Daly, an Oak Park resident who is program director for the Joyce Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropy based in Chicago, was among 53 leaders selected to be part of Leadership Greater Chicago’s 2023 Signature Fellows Program class.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
retrofitmagazine.com
A Former Seminary Is Integrated into the University of Chicago as a Distinctive Department of Economics
Saieh Hall for Economics creates a bold new environment for interdisciplinary economics research, teaching, collaboration and global outreach at the University of Chicago. This project establishes a new four-building academic precinct while minimizing new footprint, repurposing historic resources and reclaiming underutilized property. The design by Ann Beha Architects, now Annum Architects, extends the historic quad, renewing and transforming existing buildings in an expanded landscape, and revives a once-neglected and isolated city street, knitting the complex into the campus fabric.
wgnradio.com
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO READER
Victory Gardens dismisses remainder of staff
The tangled recent history of Victory Gardens Theater became even more complicated this week with the mass dismissal of the remaining staff members in the wake of an attempt to unionize. It’s the latest development in a series of moves that has thrown the survival of the venerable Tony Award-winning regional theater—long a beacon for new work through various iterations of its playwrights ensemble—into sharp question.
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Mayor Lightfoot says she has no plans to change amid Chicago City Council mass exodus
"There's been a lot written about the Great Resignation, aldermen are not indifferent to that," Lightfoot said. "And it's been very difficult over these last couple of years in particular to be a public servant."
