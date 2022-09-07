ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nftevening.com

Photogenics Launch Metaverse Avatars Of Their Top Models

Modeling agency Photogenics announced the launch of an avatar division on Wednesday, September 7. Photogenics is an art-driven model agency, now they are taking the modeling industry to a whole new level with this latest move. Photogenics is the first brand to come up with this beautiful idea. Furthermore, this...
Benzinga

LeafLink's New Full-Platform Pricing Model Helps Cannabis Retailers & Brands Save 20% On Monthly Operating Costs

LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, has announced a new pricing model to help cannabis wholesalers manage their daily operations more efficiently and seamlessly through its full-service platform. With the company’s new full platform pricing model, cannabis businesses can streamline and centralize operations for one predictable monthly cost and reinvest...
