Pittsburgh, PA

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sultry F&B Heats Up The South Side With Hearty Comfort Food

Chef Brian Forrester wears his heart on his sleeve in the form of tattoos. The whimsically inked animals range from a cow and a pig to a turkey and a fish with room for veggies in the future. Food is his passion, one he shares with his wife and business partner, pastry chef Melissa Barth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall

From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Several dozen trans-rights advocates convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly trans women.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022

PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating Lawrenceville shooting

PITTSBURGH — One woman is injured after a shooting in the 5200 block of Keystone Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood. "This investigation is extremely active, so I can only confirm one person was shot and they self-transported to a local hospital," police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in an email to Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA

