pghcitypaper.com
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Sultry F&B Heats Up The South Side With Hearty Comfort Food
Chef Brian Forrester wears his heart on his sleeve in the form of tattoos. The whimsically inked animals range from a cow and a pig to a turkey and a fish with room for veggies in the future. Food is his passion, one he shares with his wife and business partner, pastry chef Melissa Barth.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
1 woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said police were called to the area of Keystone Street and McCandless Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim was shot in the arm. She took herself to...
Shots fired from 2 cars in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after shots were fired in the Strip District early Friday. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and shots fired call around 12:07 a.m. Police said they determined the shots came from two cars near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 16th Street. A...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
Tortoise is crowd-pleaser at North Huntingdon pet store
On a typical day, Sheldon ambles around the aisles, inspecting bags of food and occasionally attempting to slip outside to bask in the sun in front of the Petland store at Norwin Town Square. Sheldon, however, isn’t a casual shopper mulling over possible purchases and an easy escape. He’s...
nextpittsburgh.com
Remixxd transforms Belle Vernon warehouse into gateway to your childhood
When Remixxd by Steel City Galleries celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10, it will mark not only the culmination of years of entrepreneurial innovation by owner Don Spagnolo, but the power of the stuff of our childhood to unite us. The former Fox Grocery Warehouse at 236 Finley...
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall
A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex.
pghcitypaper.com
Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh
Several dozen trans-rights advocates convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly trans women.
Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn’t your typical morning run Friday for many local runners. More than 30 runners met at North Park at 4:20 Friday morning, the time Eliza Fletcher was out running when she was attacked and killed. Fletcher was a teacher and mother who was...
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh, from Pierogi Fest and historic tours to a massive Steelers watch party
With Labor Day behind us, it’s time for Pittsburgh to dig into some fall activities like football and farm visits. September also kicks off RADical Days, a series of free events during September and October. Check out this list of things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region:
Norwin area: Car cruise, craft and vendor show, Antiques on Main, more
Irwin will host multiple events activities this week. A Fall Appreciation Car Cruise will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 along Main Street. In addition to Main Street being closed, the Third Street, Fourth Street and Fifth Street parking lots will be closed, as well as spaces by the Fourth Street Arch. Food trucks will be at the car cruise.
wtae.com
New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022
PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
Residents of Penn Hills apartment building remain displaced weeks after parking lot collapse
PENN HILLS, Pa. — On July 26 around 6:15 p.m. a Penn Hills parking lot collapsed, dropping several feet, leaving a woman trapped in her car and tenants fleeing out the back exit of the apartment. Now nearly two months later, those same residents say they have nowhere to go.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating Lawrenceville shooting
PITTSBURGH — One woman is injured after a shooting in the 5200 block of Keystone Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood. "This investigation is extremely active, so I can only confirm one person was shot and they self-transported to a local hospital," police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in an email to Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
Family filled with questions after man sits dead in downtown homeless shelter for days
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers tonight after their brother died of a drug overdose at a homeless shelter downtown. They are angry because their loved one was not found for days until his body could be smelled on his entire floor. Tune in...
