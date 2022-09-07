ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
OBJ and the Buffalo Bills

Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
ESPN

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
Incredi BILLS Bills rip Rams in season Opener 31-10 Shaky Stafford, Matty ice leveled all night long

And one of them didn’t wait too long to get the game rolling. Josh Allen was hot as lava 10/10 in the first quarter there were no jitters not in the slightest a 7-0 lead heading into the break. Not only did we turn over to the second quarter we turned over on the football field. Another thing we didn’t see much of from Josh Allen in the first half was his rocket strapped bootlegs as he mainly made his presence known through the air, the run game wasn’t a factor not too much for the Rams but we did see a few nice runs from Darrell Henderson. Although you’d have to watch it Allen’s lone interception was more of a receiver’s fault than his own. We saw Cooper Kupp make some beautiful plays. A 4th and 2 pushed forward and then an electric toe drag touchdown 10-7 at the time. Another interception put Allen at 2 for the first half. A 57 Yd field goal by Matt Gay as time expired in the first half nodded the game up at 10.
WATCH: Former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho witness fight after Bills-Rams game

The 2022 NFL season just started and things are already heating up -- on and off the field. After the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills during their home opener on Thursday, two fans got in a fight in the middle of traffic after leaving SoFi Stadium. The fans seemed too distracted to realize that two former NFL players were among those watching them.
Bills fans had Rams on silent count, which Sean McVay admits was a factor

Bills fans believe this is their year. They’re all in on this season, hoping it’s the year Buffalo breaks through and finally wins its first Super Bowl. Knowing that, it really shouldn’t have surprised anyone that the Bills Mafia packed SoFi Stadium for the first game of the 2022 season on Thursday night. Bills fans always travel well, but they weren’t going to miss the chance to see their team face the defending Super Bowl champions in the opener.
