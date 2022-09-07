Read full article on original website
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
OBJ and the Buffalo Bills
Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
Time to Schein: A CHAMPIONSHIP Statement from Josh Allen and The Bills!
Adam Schein recaps the incredible victory from Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last night over the Los Angeles Rams.
3 reasons why the Green Bay Packers will bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home this season
The Green Bay Packers have been sitting on the doorstep of doorsteps each of the last three seasons, winning 13
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.
Incredi BILLS Bills rip Rams in season Opener 31-10 Shaky Stafford, Matty ice leveled all night long
And one of them didn’t wait too long to get the game rolling. Josh Allen was hot as lava 10/10 in the first quarter there were no jitters not in the slightest a 7-0 lead heading into the break. Not only did we turn over to the second quarter we turned over on the football field. Another thing we didn’t see much of from Josh Allen in the first half was his rocket strapped bootlegs as he mainly made his presence known through the air, the run game wasn’t a factor not too much for the Rams but we did see a few nice runs from Darrell Henderson. Although you’d have to watch it Allen’s lone interception was more of a receiver’s fault than his own. We saw Cooper Kupp make some beautiful plays. A 4th and 2 pushed forward and then an electric toe drag touchdown 10-7 at the time. Another interception put Allen at 2 for the first half. A 57 Yd field goal by Matt Gay as time expired in the first half nodded the game up at 10.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
WATCH: Former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho witness fight after Bills-Rams game
The 2022 NFL season just started and things are already heating up -- on and off the field. After the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills during their home opener on Thursday, two fans got in a fight in the middle of traffic after leaving SoFi Stadium. The fans seemed too distracted to realize that two former NFL players were among those watching them.
Buffalo Bills’ week one victory is harsh reminder for Patriots
The Buffalo Bills’ week one drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams is an unfortunate and harsh reminder for the New England Patriots. When the Patriots went 10-7 in 2021 and made the playoffs, things were looking up in New England, just being two years removed from losing Tom Brady.
Bills fans had Rams on silent count, which Sean McVay admits was a factor
Bills fans believe this is their year. They’re all in on this season, hoping it’s the year Buffalo breaks through and finally wins its first Super Bowl. Knowing that, it really shouldn’t have surprised anyone that the Bills Mafia packed SoFi Stadium for the first game of the 2022 season on Thursday night. Bills fans always travel well, but they weren’t going to miss the chance to see their team face the defending Super Bowl champions in the opener.
Thursday night’s blowout win by Bills over Rams generates audience of 21 million
A great matchup draws in viewers. A great game keeps them around. Thursday night’s season-opening blowout of the Rams by the Bills generated an average audience of just over 21 million viewers, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That’s a drop of nearly 20 percent from last...
