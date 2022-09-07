Read full article on original website
DoorDash Partners With The Raley’s Co. For Grocery Delivery
DoorDash has begun a partnership with West Sacramento, California-based The Raley’s Companies, which includes stores within the Raley’s and Bashas’ divisions, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 213 locations across multiple cities. Consumers can order groceries on-demand from more than 117 Raley’s stores across Northern California and...
Quicklly To Bring Asian Grocery Delivery To Texas
Quicklly has expanded its Texas impact with same-day delivery of groceries from local vendors like Dana Bazaar. The platform currently offers nationwide delivery for meal kits and Indian staples, in addition to same-day delivery in Chicago, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Northern New Jersey. With Austin...
Tops Promotes Ames To Meat/Seafood Specialist For East Region
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets has announced the promotion of Rusty Ames to meat and seafood specialist in the East Region for Tops. Ames was previously assistant category business manager – seafood. In his new role, Ames will be responsible for the Rochester & Fingerlakes/Syracuse West Districts. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the meat and seafood departments within those districts.
Southern Glazer’s EVP Miller Announces Retirement
Miami, Florida-based Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has announced the retirement of Jim Miller, EVP and general manager, Delaware, effective Nov. 1. “Jim is leaving behind an incredible legacy with Southern Glazer’s,” said Scott Oppenheimer, president, East region, Southern Glazer’s. “He has been instrumental in the growth of Southern Glazer’s in Delaware and beyond, all while instilling our family values in everything he does. Jim is truly a model leader and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Walmart To Offer Health Care Through United Health Group
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart and UnitedHealth Group have announced the beginning of a 10-year, wide-ranging collaboration, bringing together the collective expertise of the companies in serving millions of people with affordable health services that improve health outcomes and improve the patient experience. The collaboration will start in 2023 with 15 Walmart...
Nonprofits Benefit From Bashas’ Generosity, Support
Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine, a community partner with Bashas’ for more than 40 years, was quick to congratulate the company on its 90th anniversary. Co-CEOs Mary Mitchell and Christina Spicer said the Girl Scout mission is to build young women of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.
