Montana FWP to host citizen advisory meeting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced a meeting for the Region 5 Citizen Advisory Committee. The meeting will be at Thursday, Sept. 15 at Billings FWP office. Montana Fish and Wildlife announced the following:. Outdoor recreation and public access are important to Montana’s way of life...
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
Prayer event planned in Missoula to honor those impacted by 9/11
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local pastors, musicians and nonprofit leaders will host a citywide prayer and worship event Sunday in Missoula to remember those impacted by 9/11. Youth For Christ and Soul Life will host the event sponsored by the Howard Family Foundation, local churches and businesses. There will be...
MSU workshops that connect teachers to STEM to start
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University will be holding workshops, set to begin on Sept. 22, that connect Montana K-12 teachers MSU researchers. The following was sent out by Montana State University:. A workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will begin on Sept....
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that’s been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate. The law said people had to have a “surgical procedure” before they could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Gianforte’s administration then went further and blocked changes to birth certificates even after surgery.
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Car seat checks planned in Missoula for National Child Passenger Safety Month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire District will host a car seat checking event in honor of September's National Child Passenger Safety Month. Through their partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, MRFD normally offers car seat checks on a monthly basis. The events aim to educate parents on properly...
American Red Cross, partners to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes
MISSOULA, MT — First Interstate Bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors and help families with fire safety planning in Missoula. Through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, Missoula residents can have the opportunity for a free smoke alarm installation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Montana residents encouraged to carry Narcan
Drug overdoses continue to rise in Montana, and now residents are being asked to become life savers with the use of Narcan.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Fishing restrictions lifted on lower Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that the daily fishing restrictions will be lifted on lower Madison River. The restrictions will be lifted Saturday as peak water temperatures have dropped due to cooler weather. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following:. A daily fishing restriction...
Arlee nonprofit works to combat increase in stray animals, parvovirus cases
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit aimed at supporting the community with animal therapy, while operating a rescue shelter and foster group for animals. With their mission to support all that may be in need comes a number of challenges. It’s no surprise to residents...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Montana's Governor's Mansion
Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
