ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford

One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
DESOTO, TX
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks put on hold ‘out of respect’ after the Queen’s death

Talks over a potential heavyweight super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. Following Joshua’s second straight decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last month, a result that saw “AJ” fail to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the Ukrainian, an all-British clash between Joshua and Fury looked to have slipped away for good.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Indiana State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality

Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz

According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don King
Person
Oliver Mccall
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Richard Steele
Person
Riddick Bowe
Person
Tony Tubbs
Person
Frank Bruno
Person
Tony Tucker
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Peter Mcneeley
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Bruce Seldon
Person
Tupac Shakur
Boxing Scene

Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third

Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wba#The Mgm Grand#Wbc
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Boxing Scene

Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy

When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Haney Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls Out Gervonta Davis: "If He Wants The Fight, He Can Have The Fight"

A sly smirk comes across the face of Devin Haney whenever the name Gervonta Davis is brought about. For years on end, the two have fulminated back and forth in the public eye, with Davis usually ending their conversations with verbal threats. Haney though, regardless of indulging in the consistent trash talk, finds their verbal tirades somewhat extraneous.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy