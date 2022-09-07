Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford
One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks put on hold ‘out of respect’ after the Queen’s death
Talks over a potential heavyweight super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. Following Joshua’s second straight decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk last month, a result that saw “AJ” fail to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from the Ukrainian, an all-British clash between Joshua and Fury looked to have slipped away for good.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo is an “average Mexican boxer that has been promoted to the top” said Max Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin’s brother Max Golovkin, says he and the team view Canelo Alvarez as just an “average boxer” from Mexico. Max Golovkin says Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has gotten where he is today because of the way he’s been promoted. Max’s label of...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol could have letdown against Gilberto Ramirez says Roy Jones Jr
By Robert Segal: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol could have a mental letdown against challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their fight on November 5th on DAZN, warns Roy Jones Jr. Roy notes that Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is coming off the high of his best career win...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz
According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Nate Diaz ‘turned down $2million to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279’, claims rival after failing to make weight
KHAMZAT CHIMAEV has claimed Nate Diaz turned down $2MILLION to take him on at UFC 279 last night. Diaz and Chimaev were scheduled to meet in the main event in Las Vegas, until the latter missed weight by seven-and-a-half pounds. Tony Ferguson was drafted in at late notice to take...
Dillian Whyte claimed he saw Deontay Wilder knocked out cold ‘twitching’ on floor by Wladimir Klitschko in sparring
DEONTAY WILDER was hailed in defeat for a chin as tough as his fighting spirit after Tyson Fury's trilogy triumph. But fellow heavyweight Dillian Whyte claimed he once saw the American knocked out cold and 'twitching' by legend Wladimir Klitschko during sparring. Dillian Whyte was a sparring partner of Wladimir...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez: “Losing is not an option” against Gennady Golovkin
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he cannot lose his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin next week on Saturday. The Mexican star has put too much work into training for the trilogy fight with the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) to allow himself to lose. Golovkin is the underdog with the...
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga's Trainer Believes His Boxer Can Eventually Win A Title At Cruiserweight
Edgar Berlanga roared loudly following the first 16 fights of his career. While the violent stoppage victories placed the super middleweight contender on the map, Juan De Leon, Berlanga’s new trainer, becomes agitated when his fighter's knockout power begins to steal all of the headlines. More than anything, although...
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
CBS Sports
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Fight card, odds, PPV price, date, start time, complete guide
On Sept. 17, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennadiy "Triple G" Golovkin will meet in a long-awaited trilogy fight. The two men have long been fixtures as elite fighters of their generation and have twice battled in fights that ended in controversy. Alvarez and Golovkin first fought in September 2017, battling...
Boxing Scene
Frampton: I'd Like Golovkin To Win, But This Will Be a Decisive Canelo Victory
Former two division world champion Carl Frampton is backing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown, when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight. The contest takes place this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first meeting in 2017 was scored...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Boxing Scene
Haney Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls Out Gervonta Davis: "If He Wants The Fight, He Can Have The Fight"
A sly smirk comes across the face of Devin Haney whenever the name Gervonta Davis is brought about. For years on end, the two have fulminated back and forth in the public eye, with Davis usually ending their conversations with verbal threats. Haney though, regardless of indulging in the consistent trash talk, finds their verbal tirades somewhat extraneous.
FOX Sports
Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz.
