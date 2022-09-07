City Commission/CRA Pass-Fail September 6, 2022

West Palm Beach City Commission and Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Meetings Approvals and Decisions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (09-07-2022) – Below is a summary of some of the approvals and decisions made by the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

MAYOR’S OFFICE – Approved a resolution to set the Mayoral and City Commission general election on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, with a general election run-off date, if needed, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

CITY ATTORNEY – Approved a conditional settlement for $140,000 with Rafael Guedes for a May 1, 2020 traffic accident; approved on first reading an ordinance to modify the noise ordinance; approved on first reading an ordinance adding an additional $25,000 homestead exemption for residents 65 years and older who meet certain income levels.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES – Approved a resolution for expansion of the tiger habitat at the Palm Beach Zoo; approved on second reading an ordinance to amend the Downtown Master Plan Transfer of Development Rights (TDR); approved on first reading four ordinances dealing with voluntary acceptance and annexation of 1.57 acres adjacent to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3200 North Military Trail; discussed a resolution to update the Community Service Planned District (CSPD) at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League; approved on second reading an ordinance rezoning the Reflections Center Planned Development from Commercial Planned Development within the Downtown Master Plan ClearLake – 25 subdistrict.

ENGINEERING – Approved a resolution to submit a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) federal grant application for $350,000 for development of the City’s Vision Zero Action Plan.

FINANCE – Approved a resolution to renew, and extend, a five-year Standby Bond Purchase Agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank for the Series 2008C Utility System Variable Rate Revenue Bonds.

HOUSING and COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT – Approved a resolution vacating and selling surplus property at Quadrille Plaza Drive and Clematis Street to NL 512, LLC.

PARKS & RECREATION – Approved a resolution for an interlocal agreement with the School Board of Palm Beach County for mutual use of City recreational facilities; approved a resolution for the redesign of the restroom facilities at Dreher Park.

POLICE – Held a public hearing and approved a resolution accepting a federal grant for $76,620 for technology to combat and reduce violent crime, and to promote public trust;

UTILITIES – Approved a resolution deferring a water rate increase for one year until October 1, 2023.

For the complete list of approvals and decisions made at the September 6, 2022 City Commission meeting, click here for the pass/fail agenda.

West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Approvals and Decisions.

Below is a summary of some of the approvals and decisions made by the Community Development Agency meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Approved a resolution to adopt an amendment to the Northwood/Pleasant City Strategic Finance Plan; approved a resolution to adopt the final revenue estimates for Fiscal Year 2023; approved a resolution amending the Downton/City Center CRA Strategic Finance Plan; approved a resolution adopting the final revenue estimates for the Downtown/City Center District; approved a resolution for the purchase of property at 5817 Broadway, 5811 Broadway and 607 57th Street from Alaburn, LLC, for $400,000; approved the purchase of property at 708 Third Street from the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of West Palm Beach for $125,000; approved a resolution for the sale of property at 622 and 624 Seventh Street to Eat N’ Cake, LLC, for $320,000 and approval of a $44,000 CRA grant to Eat N’ Cake for property improvements; approved the sale of property at 626 and 628 Seventh Street to BCMB Enterprises (A Better Way Home Care) for $223,300 and approved a $44,000 CRA grant to BCMB Enterprises for property improvements; approved the sale of property at 618 and 620 Seventh Street to Camile’s Flowers and Gifts, LLC for $223,300 and a resolution approving a $44,000 property improvement grant to Camile’s Flowers and Gifts; tabled discussion on the Styx’s Promenade Project.

For the complete list of approvals and decisions made at the September 6, 2022 CRA meeting, click here for the pass/fail agenda.