Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
MESA, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Nicole Garcia
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
104.1 WIKY

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
CHANDLER, AZ
Daily Mail

Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room

A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande

Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Court documents show David Alcorn’s involvement as knowingly selling fraudulent investments and licenses to investors — most nearing retirement age. Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
12 News

Owner of 'Breakfast Bitch' restaurant in Phoenix pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

PHOENIX — The restaurant's name is enough to turn heads. But it's the owner's recent plea deal that's cooking up even more questions. Breakfast Bitch, a restaurant at 3rd and Portland streets in downtown Phoenix, regularly draws crowds for it's atmosphere and unique name. It's been part of the Valley's brunch fabric since 2020 when it first opened in the Roosevelt Row area.
PHOENIX, AZ

