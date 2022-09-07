Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County prosecutors required to include prison time in plea deals for gun crimes
PHOENIX - In a continued effort to crack down on gun violence in the Valley, Maricopa County prosecutors will now have to include prison time when offering plea deals to defendants in cases that involve the use of guns. The county has seen an uptick in gun violence. Last month,...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney's Office predicts drop in prosecutor vacancy rate
The interim Maricopa County attorney is forecasting a significant reduction in the number of unfilled prosecutor jobs. Rachel Mitchell launched a hiring campaign after taking over the office in April with a roughly 20% vacancy across the agency. While accepting endorsements from police unions on Thursday, Mitchell said she expects...
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
AZFamily
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers. The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams,...
'An extremely unusual charge': Why Queen Creek police are going after parents of kid who brought gun to school
PHOENIX — An elementary school student who brought a gun to campus could face criminal charges. Queen Creek police say the 9-year-old boy told them he carried the gun to avoid a "potential abduction" while walking to Legacy Traditional School-Queen Creek. Two weeks after the incident, authorities are now...
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
fox10phoenix.com
Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
104.1 WIKY
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
AZFamily
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
azmirror.com
No one wants to defend the new AZ law that makes filming police officers a crime
All three of the defendants in a lawsuit filed last month by a coalition of news organizations and civil libertarians say they won’t defend a law set to go into effect later this month that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations.
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room
A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
AZFamily
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande
Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Court documents show David Alcorn’s involvement as knowingly selling fraudulent investments and licenses to investors — most nearing retirement age. Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been drinking and doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tolleson in June, new court paperwork said. Octavia Coleman, 25, was booked into jail on Tuesday, weeks after the crash. According to police, Coleman was speeding while going south...
Central High School on lockdown as police investigate; no reports of injuries
Central High School is on lockdown as police investigate a "fight and possible popping sounds nearby."
Owner of 'Breakfast Bitch' restaurant in Phoenix pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
PHOENIX — The restaurant's name is enough to turn heads. But it's the owner's recent plea deal that's cooking up even more questions. Breakfast Bitch, a restaurant at 3rd and Portland streets in downtown Phoenix, regularly draws crowds for it's atmosphere and unique name. It's been part of the Valley's brunch fabric since 2020 when it first opened in the Roosevelt Row area.
